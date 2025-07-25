Vape disposal bins to be placed at 23 CCs across S’pore from 25 July

Vape disposal bins to be placed at 24 locations across Singapore from 25 July

In a bid to eradicate e-vaporisers (vape), especially those containing etomidate, dedicated disposal bins will be placed at 24 locations across Singapore from Friday (25 July).

Those who voluntarily dispose of their vapes or seek help for quitting will not face any penalties.

Disposal bins placed at 23 community centres

In a joint statement on Friday (25 July), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Ministry of Health (MOH), and People’s Association (PA) announced the campaign called “Bin the Vape”.

As part of the initiative, vape disposal bins will be placed at 23 Community Clubs (CC) and one Residents’ Network Centre.

The full list of vape disposal bins can be found here.

The agencies stated that more bins will be progressively placed at locations such as Institutes of Higher Learning.

Meanwhile, vape users who require support for quitting may approach the following agencies:

WE CARE Community Services Tel: 3165 8017, WhatsApp: 8391 3023 Email: help@wecare.org.sg

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association Tel: 6732 112 Email: sana@sana.org.sg

Institute of Mental Health Tel: 6389 2200 (National Addiction Management Services enquiries)



Vape users who voluntarily dispose of their devices or seek support for quitting will not face any penalties.

Those who seek help quitting will face no penalties

Earlier this week, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced that MOH is working with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to list etomidate as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

The reclassification is slated to take place within “a few weeks”.

Those found contravening MDA will be subject to supervision and mandatory rehabilitation.

