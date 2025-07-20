54 vape pods found in home of 16-year-old boy after he allegedly vaped in Grab ride

HSA raids home after boy allegedly vaped in PHV, finds vapes & vape pods

54 e-vaporiser pods, or vape pods, were found in the home of a 16-year-old boy on 22 May.

The discovery came after the boy was caught allegedly vaping in a private-hire vehicle, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a press release on Sunday (20 July).

2 boys reportedly started vaping in Grab rider, driver alerts police

The boy involved and another 16-year-old boy reportedly started using vapes as soon as they got into a Grab ride on 18 May, in a case previously reported by Shin Min Daily News.

Their driver also overheard them saying they were going to get “Kpods”, or vapes laced with drugs.

Concerned, he alerted a passing Traffic Police vehicle, and several officers eventually arrived at the scene.

They seized two vapes from one of the boys, HSA said.

Some vape pods in home of boy contained etomidate

As part of follow-up checks, HSA officers raided the home of the boy who had been caught with two vapes in the car.

Besides 54 vape pods, they also found three vapes.

HSA tested the pods, and some of them were found to contain etomidate — a medicinal ingredient used as an anaesthetic and classified as a poison under the Poisons Act.

A search of the other boy’s home turned up no vape or related components.

Both boys are assisting in HSA’s investigations.

Man seen vaping in lift identified

HSA highlighted other cases that came to light based on public feedback.

On 30 April, a video posted on social media showed a man vaping in a lift.

The 24-year-old was identified, and on 16 May HSA raided his residence, where two vapes were sezied.

He is now assisting HSA investigations.

Man seen sitting on the road holding vape

In another case, a man was seen sitting on the road and holding a vape in a video posted online on 19 May.

He was shaking uncontrollably and unable to walk by himself, requiring passers-by to help him off the road.

The 58-year-old man was identified and his residence was raided on 22 May.

Though nothing was found, he admitted to vaping and HSA fined him.

Almost 3 tonnes of vapes seized after 21-year-old man nabbed

On 11 July, HSA received public feedback and caught a 21-year-old allegedly distributing vapes and components in Bishan and Ubi.

During subsequently HSA raids, officers seized almost three tonnes of vapes.

The man, identified by The Straits Times as Malaysian Chong Jun Keong, was charged in court on 14 July.

He allegedly distributed about 2,915kg of vapes in just one day.

The case was adjourned to 11 Aug.

More public feedback received on vaping offences

HSA said it has received more public feedback on vaping offences since last year.

In the first half of this year, it received more than 2,500 reports, compared with more than 3,000 in the whole of 2024.

There has also been a “considerable increase” in the number of social media posts showing people vaping in public.

The feedback and posts have been used by HSA as an “additional source of surveillance data” to intensify enforcement, it added.

Operating hours for vape reporting hotline extended

To step up the fight against vaping, HSA will extend the operating hours of the Tobacco Regulation Branch hotline (6684 2036 or 6684 2037) for the public to report vaping incidents.

From Monday (21 July), it will open from 9am to 9pm, seven days a week, including public holidays.

A new online reporting platform will also be launched at go.gov.sg/reportvape for the public to report such activities.

