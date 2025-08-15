70 Kpod & 118 vape cases being investigated, 5 charged so far: HSA, MOH

5 charged in Singapore court for selling or importing Kpods

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a joint statement on 14 Aug announcing that intensified enforcement action against Kpod offences in Singapore has resulted in 70 Kpod and 118 vape cases being investigated.

They further stated that five people have been charged for the sale or import of Etomidate-laced e-vaporisers, or Kpods.

Additionally, investigations are underway for another 65 cases involving the possession, sale, or import of Kpods.

18 individuals being charged for vape-related offences

The HSA also announced that 18 individuals are facing charges in court for vape-related offences involving their sale, advertisement, and import.

Another 100 individuals are under investigation for similar cases.

Cases involving vapes are punishable under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA).

Possession and use of vapes alone carry a maximum fine of S$2,000.

Meanwhile the sale, distribution, and import of vapes can incur a fine of up to S$20,000, as well as imprisonment of up to 12 months.

Kpod offences punishable with jail time and fines

Kpod-related offences are currently classified under the Poisons Act.

Those found guilty of Kpod-related offences such as possession, sale, or advertising, are subject to imprisonment of up to two years, and/or fines up to S$10,000.

However, these penalties will change following the coming classification of Etomidate as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Offenders caught using Kpods would receive mandatory supervision and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, repeat offenders will be liable for prosecution and jail time of at least a year.

The penalties for selling, distributing, or importing Kpods would also be more severe, including imprisonment of up to 20 years, and caning.

