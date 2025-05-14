13-year-old girl in S’pore vapes drug-laced ‘Kpod’ outside State Courts, investigated with 2 others

Teen among 3 investigated over offences linked to ‘Kpod’ vapes

A 13-year-old girl is one of three individuals under investigation in Singapore after being caught using a ‘Kpod’ vape, which typically contains ingredients such as ketamine and etomidate.

According to a statement by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), the girl was seen exhibiting erratic behaviour while publicly vaping outside the State Courts.

The HSA, which was alerted to the case on 24 Apr, added that her behaviour was described as a sign of possible drug intoxication.

The teen was described as being “unsteady in gait”, and appeared to be “oblivious of her surroundings”.

Her house was subsequently raided after she was identified.

Tests confirmed the vape cartridge she used was laced with etomidate — a medicinal ingredient used in clinical practice as an anaesthetic agent.

This agent should only be administered under medical supervision.

HSA also identified and arrested the 25-year-old man who sold the device to the teen.

He and his 26-year-old wife are assisting in investigations. One e-vapouriser and three pods seized from the seller also contained etomidate.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Alarm over growing ‘Kpod’ youth risk

The case has shed further light on the dangers of ‘Kpods’ — unregulated e-vapourisers that are gaining popularity among teens.

Videos circulating on social media have shown young users displaying shaking, disorientation, or collapsing after using drug-laced ‘Kpods’, prompting fears of a wider public health issue.

In late 2024, at least two youths were reported to have died after suspected overdoses linked to Kpods.

Research has shown that youths are more vulnerable to long-term harm from psychoactive substances as their brains are still developing.

Experts warn that exposure to anesthetic agents like etomidate and ketamine during early brain development may disrupt neurodevelopmental processes.

It could potentially affect memory, emotional regulation, and increase the risk of long-term cognitive or psychiatric issues.

Vapes prohibited in Singapore

HSA warns that the adverse effects of etomidate include nausea and vomiting and uncontrollable movement or muscle spasms.

The effects also include changes to breathing and blood pressure, seizures, and psychosis as well as physical dependence.

Purchase, possession, and use of e-vapourisers are prohibited in Singapore, whether the purchases are made online or overseas. Offenders can be fined up to S$2,000.

Meanwhile, those found possessing or using pods containing etomidate are liable upon conviction to imprisonment of up to two years and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Also read: S’porean man busted in Thailand for selling drug-laced vapes worth nearly S$627K

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from HSA.