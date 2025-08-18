Youth seen lying on the floor in Serangoon MRT station, suspected of using Kpods

Passers-by try to help youth lying on the floor in Serangoon MRT

A youth behaved erratically at Serangoon MRT station in videos posted by Sgfollowsall on Instagram, leading to speculation that he had been using Kpods.

He was seen lying prone on the floor near the exit of the travellator as numerous commuters walked past.

Youth shakes & crosses arms while lying in Serangoon MRT

As he lay there, he shook slightly and crossed his arms over his chest, as if unaware of what he was doing.

An amused female voice, who was recording him, immediately said, “Kpod!” — referring to drug-laced e-vaporisers that are illegal in Singapore.

She was also amazed that he was creating a scene in public.

He was soon approached by two female passers-by who asked him whether he was alright.

Surprisingly, he answered yes and moved as if to get up.

Youth reportedly seen puffing white smoke at Serangoon MRT

An 8world News reader told the network that this happened at about 4.40pm on 13 Aug, at the transfer passage between lines in Serangoon MRT.

They said that the youth had walked past them earlier, moving unsteadily and puffing white smoke.

At the time, they had wondered how come he was allowed to smoke in the MRT station.

LTA & transport operators stepping up enforcement

On Monday (18 Aug), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said MRT station staff are stepping up enforcement against vaping on public transport.

Anyone caught vaping will be removed from the premises and reported to the authorities, with the police possibly called.

Transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit echoed the message, reminding commuters that vaping is strictly prohibited on all buses and trains, as well as within public transport nodes.

S’pore to treat vaping as a drug issue: PM Wong

During the National Day Rally on Sunday (17 Aug) night, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addressed the vaping issue for the first time, saying that Singapore will treat vaping as a drug issue.

That means the authorities will impose “much stiffer” penalties, including jail sentences and more severe punishments for those who sell vapes with harmful substances.

Last Thursday (14 Aug), the Minister of Health and the Health Sciences Authority said about 65 cases are under investigation over the possession, sale or importation of etomidate-laced e-vaporisers, or ‘Kpods’.

Five more individuals have been charged in court for the sale or importation of Kpods.

Also read: S’pore men allegedly on Kpods seen stumbling in public, 1 mistakes wallet for slipper

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall.backup on Instagram.