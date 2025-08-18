S’pore men allegedly on Kpods seen stumbling in public, 1 mistakes wallet for slipper

Videos show men unable to stand & falling over, allegedly under the influence of Kpods

Recently, two videos have surfaced, allegedly showing men under the influence of Kpods in public, leading to much online attention.

The first video, uploaded by sgfollowsall, depicted a man in all black and wearing a cap, crawling on all fours outside a Bugis restaurant at night.

Slowly and awkwardly, he sat down on the ground. Passers-by glanced at him in confusion as they walked past.

The man appeared to be clutching a vape in his right hand.

Video features man mistaking wallet for slipper

A second video showed a separate incident, reportedly in Bedok.

The person filming claimed that the man in white was “high”, though whether or not he used a Kpod cannot be confirmed.

Notably, the man was wearing what seemed to be an electronic tag above his left ankle.

In the footage, the man in white had a slipper on his right foot but a bare left foot. For unknown reasons, he confused his wallet for his slipper and attempted to put it on.

The man subsequently lost his balance and fell onto the kerb, causing the cameraman to burst into laughter.

Sitting on the kerb, he continued fiddling with his wallet and appeared to try to slip it onto his left foot again as the video ended.

PM Wong warns of stiffer penalties for vape & Kpod offences

On 14 Aug, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) stated that intensified enforcement action has resulted in 70 Kpod and 118 vape cases being investigated.

Possession and usage of vapes carry a maximum sentence of a S$2,000 fine. Those involved in the sale and distribution can incur a fine of up to S$20,000 and a maximum 12-month jail sentence.

Kpods, which contain the drug Etomidate, carry a harsher sentence for offences. Currently, the penalties are imprisonment of up to two years, and/or fines up to S$10,000.

In Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong’s National Day Rally speech on 17 Aug, he warned of stiffer penalties for vape and Kpod-related offences.

Also read: National Day Rally: Much stiffer penalties coming as vaping to be treated as drug issue

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from sgfollowsall on Instagram and Instagram.