LTA & SMRT step up enforcement against vaping on public transport, offenders face fines up to S$2K

LTA & SMRT declare war on vaping on public transport, commuters encouraged to report offenders

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT are stepping up enforcement against vaping on public transport, warning commuters that the habit is both banned and illegal in Singapore.

Anyone caught will face removal from the premises, with fines of up to S$2,000.

LTA & SMRT step up patrols

In a Facebook post on Monday (18 Aug), LTA declared: “Vaping? Not on our watch.”

It said station staff will intensify patrols across the transport network to ensure spaces remain safe and smoke-free.

Offenders will be removed and reported to the authorities. Those found intoxicated may also face police action.

LTA stressed that such measures are crucial to keep the commuting experience pleasant for all.

SMRT also echoed the stance on its own Facebook page, writing that vaping is “strictly banned on the #SMRT-operated public transport network”.

To support enforcement, SMRT also provided channels for the public to report offenders.

Commuters who spot someone vaping can also lodge a report via the online form at go.gov.sg/reportvape or call 6684 2036 / 6684 2037.

“Together, we can stamp out vaping and protect our shared spaces,” SMRT said.

Netizens back crackdown on vaping

Many netizens applauded the tougher stance by LTA and SMRT.

One netizen even suggested that there should be an alert button for vaping incidents.

Another commenter proposed giving bus captains the authority to spot and report vape users aboard buses.

Others agreed this was the right move, pointing out that vaping is common at bus stops.

A commenter even described the situation as a “national crisis” that required everyone to play their part.

PM Wong speaks calls vaping ‘a drug issue’

At the National Day Rally on 17 Aug, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong spoke on vaping for the first time.

He announced that much stiffer penalties will soon be imposed for vape offences, adding:

Singapore will treat the vaping scourge as a drug issue.

He noted that despite the ban, people are still smuggling vapes into the country.

But the real danger, he said, lies in what’s inside: many vapes are laced with addictive and harmful substances such as etomidate.

“Right now, it’s etomidate. In future, it could be something worse – stronger or far more dangerous drugs.”

