Man charged for manufacturing ‘Kpods’ at home in Yishun, first such case in S’pore

Man allegedly made DIY ‘Kpods’ in his Yishun home, intending to sell them

A Singaporean man who allegedly made drug-laced e-vaporisers at his Yishun flat has been charged, in the first such case in Singapore.

Mohammed Akil Abdul Rahim, 41, made the devices known as “Kpods” at home with the intent to sell them, The Straits Times (ST) reported the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) as saying.

Kpods & components found in Yishun flat on 11 Dec 2024

According to court documents, the authorities found a large stash of vapes and related components inside a flat in Block 269B Yishun Street 22 on 11 Dec 2024.

The haul included:

569 empty pod casings

534 pod components

1,485 pod covers

100 loose vape pods

Other related items used to assemble Kpods

Man allegedly sold ‘Kpods’ outside Yishun flat

After midnight on that day, Akil allegedly sold 100 vape pods outside the same Yishun flat.

Each pod contained 150ml of liquid, later found to contain etomidate, an anaesthetic agent used in clinical practice.

At about 5.30am on the same day at the same place, he was allegedly found with 26.4g of white powder also containing etomidate.

Man does not hire legal representation

On Thursday (17 July), Akil was charged in court with five offences under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

He had previously been charged with two offences under the Poisons Act for possessing and selling etomidate.

Appearing via video-link, he told the judge that he understood the charges and would plead guilty to all of them.

He added that he did not require legal representation, saying:

I don’t want to waste the court’s time.

Man also allegedly made false statement to ICA

Akil has also been slapped with one charge under the Passports Act.

While applying for a new passport, he allegedly told the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on 20 Jan that he had left a bag containing his passport and NRIC at a coffee shop.

This turned out to be a false statement, according to investigators.

Akil has been remanded since 20 June, and a prosecutor from the HSA said that a plea bargain would be offered to him.

He is expected to plead guilty on 23 July.

The authorities considering stricter laws on vaping

In a written answer to parliamentary questions on 8 Jan, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said a licence is required for the importation and sale of etomidate as it is classified as a poison under the Poisons Act.

HSA takes a “serious view” on the illegal sale and use of etomidate and will take “stern actions” against offenders.

MOH, HSA and other partner enforcement agencies have been stepping up enforcement on vapes, with the authorities considering stricter laws on vaping, especially with the growing prevalence of Kpods laced with controlled substances.

Also read: S’pore man hooked on ‘Kpod’ vapes tries to jump from corridor, attacks mother who stops him

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority.