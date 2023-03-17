Our Tampines Hub Stall Sells Curry Chicken Rice For S$2.80, Praised For Affordable Food

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Our Tampines Hub Stall Curry Chicken Rice Costs S$2.80, Boss Used To Be F&B Industry Manager

Nowadays, Singaporeans who regularly eat hawker fare have been complaining almost daily about food they regard as overpriced.

Thus, it’s refreshing to come across stalls that offer filling meals at very affordable prices.

Recently, a curry rice stall in Our Tampines Hub was featured on social media for charging just S$2.80 for a plate of rice with three dishes.

Netizens praised the stall for its affordable offerings.

Tampines stall serves curry rice with dishes like chicken

On Thursday (16 Mar), Facebook user Ben Lim took to the 吃的平台 Eat, Wherever group to share about his meal from a stall at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) Hawker Centre.

Mang Cheng Xiang Curry Rice, as their name suggests, serves curry rice with various dishes.

Some of their dishes include economical rice staples like pork belly, cabbage and tofu.

S$2.80 for rice with 3 dishes

Mr Lim ordered what is apparently one of their cheapest sets — chicken drumstick curry rice.

He noted that it comprised a chicken drumstick, a large piece of potato and a fried egg with rice and doused with curry sauce.

For that, he paid just S$2.80, quipping that he has “nothing to complain about”.

Netizens agree it’s cheap & good

Most netizens agreed with him, remarking that it was a nutritionally balanced meal.

Those who’d eaten from the stall marvelled at how the food was cheap and tasted good, too.

Among the few that demurred, one said the chicken was frozen that’s why it was cheap — though at such prices, should we be fussy?

Another commenter maintained that the food was cheap — if you’re a Malaysian working in Singapore. But for those working in Malaysia, it’s expensive when converted to ringgit.

Stall owner was an F&B industry manager

Those who might be wondering how Mang Cheng Xiang can charge so little may be interested to know that their owner is a former F&B industry operations manager.

Mr Toh Swee Han decided to start his own hawker business, according to a Facebook post in 2018 by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, who’s an MP for Tampines GRC.

He also shared that the hawker centre at OTH has a centralised dishwashing and table-cleaning system that costs him S$1,600 a month.

This cost is compared with hiring assistants to do the cleaning, which would cost him S$3,000, he had said.

Thus, this could explain how he can keep costs low up till now.

How to get there

Surging inflation has affected all in Singapore, whether stallholders or consumers.

Those who need to keep to a budget are always on the lookout for affordable but filling meals, so if they’re near OTH they may wish to check out Mang Cheng Xiang.

Here’s some information on how to get there:

Mang Cheng Xiang Curry Rice

Address: Hawker Centre@Our Tampines Hub, 495 Tampines Ave 5, #01-64, Singapore 529649

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Tampines

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ben Lim on Facebook.