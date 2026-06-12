HDB households to pay S$0.44 more monthly for refuse collection from 1 July

HDB and private households to pay more for refuse collection from 1 July

Singapore households will have to pay higher refuse collection fees from 1 July, following a revision announced by the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (12 June).

Under the public waste collection scheme, the monthly refuse collection fee for HDB flats and non-landed private residences will increase by S$0.44, from S$10.20 to S$10.64.

Meanwhile, households living in landed properties will see a larger increase of S$1.50, with fees rising from S$34.00 to S$35.50 per month.

All fees are inclusive of 9% GST.

Fee revision due to rising operational costs

According to NEA, the revised fees are part of a regular review conducted to ensure Singapore’s waste management system remains sustainable.

The agency said the adjustment reflects rising operational and manpower costs faced by Public Waste Collectors (PWCs), which are responsible for collecting household waste across the island.

The last revision to household refuse collection fees was made in 2024.

U-Save rebates available for eligible HDB households

NEA noted that the refuse collection fee for HDB flats can be offset through U-Save rebates provided under the permanent GST Voucher scheme.

Eligible households receive U-Save rebates four times a year — in April, July, and October, and in January next year.

The rebates are credited directly to households’ utility accounts with SP Services and can be used to help cover utility expenses, including refuse collection fees.

Also Read: DPM Gan Kim Yong: S’pore inflation set to rise, households and businesses to brace for higher costs

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from PW Plumbing and Our Neighbourhood.