Fire breaks out in empty BMTC bunk on Pulau Tekong, no injuries reported

Pulau Tekong fire leaves bunk charred, MINDEF confirms no casualties.

A fire broke out at an unoccupied bunk at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) on Pulau Tekong on Thursday (20 June) afternoon, triggering a swift response from BMTC staff.

A video posted on TikTok showed the aftermath of the incident, suggesting that it occurred in Viper company.

Blackened walls & charred furniture seen

The clip, posted on Friday, revealed a charred interior with soot-covered walls and ceilings.

Mattresses appeared overturned and soaked, while exposed electrical wiring could be seen hanging from parts of the ceiling.

A person in No. 4 uniform was seen spraying the premises with a hose.

No injuries reported from Pulau Tekong fire

In response to queries from MS News, a Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) spokesperson confirmed that the fire alarm was triggered in the unoccupied accommodation block at 1.51pm on 20 June.

Staff who heard the alarm and spotted smoke managed to extinguish the fire promptly, so no BMTC staff or trainees were injured.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is assisting the Singapore Civil Defence Force with ongoing investigations to determine the cause of the fire, MINDEF said, adding:

The SAF remains committed to upholding high standards of fire safety to ensure a safe environment for our service personnel.

The ministry is unable to provide further comments as the investigation is ongoing.

MINDEF did not confirm whether it was Viper company that was affected.

