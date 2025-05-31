Elderly woman sent to hospital after fire at Ubi coffee shop, 76 residents evacuated

Stalls at Ubi coffee shop sustain heat & smoke damage due to fire

A fire broke out at a coffee shop in Ubi late on Friday (30 May) night, resulting in one person being sent to the hospital.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 11.35pm to the fire on the first floor of Block 301 Ubi Avenue 1.

Ubi fire involved contents of food stall in coffee shop

The fire involved the contents of a food stall in the coffee shop, SCDF said.

It was extinguished by SCDF with two water jets.

Besides the affected stall, a few other stalls in the coffee shop sustained heat and smoke damage, SCDF added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Senior citizen sent to hospital after inhaling smoke

One person was assessed for smoke inhalation and conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital, SCDF also said.

In a Facebook post early on Saturday (31 May) morning, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said that the person was a senior citizen who was feeling unwell after inhaling smoke.

She was hospitalised for follow-up and observation, added Associate Professor Faishal, who is an MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

However, there were no major injuries, he noted, describing this as “a miracle”.

76 residents evacuated from Ubi coffee shop fire

Prof Faishal said 76 residents who live above the coffee shop were safely evacuated.

Those living on the third and fourth floors had to wait till 1.40am to return to their units.

In the meantime, grassroots volunteers gave out water and biscuits to them.

Hospitalised senior in stable condition

In an update on Saturday evening, Prof Faishal identified the hospitalised senior citizen as a Mdm Low.

Her condition has stabilised, and he will pay her a visit when she is discharged, he said.

Meanwhile, the units immediately above the coffee shop have had their outer walls and clothes hangers blackened with soot, with parts of their kitchen also affected.

As for the coffee shop itself, photos posted by a resident showed that it was closed and cordoned off by the police.

Its walls, signage, pillars, floor and stalls were blackened with soot.

