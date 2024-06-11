Fire engulfed Ang Mo Kio coffee shop in early hours of 11 June, 18 residents evacuated

Fire at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop likely originated from unattended cooking

In the early hours of Tuesday (11 June), a fire broke out at a coffee shop at Block 407 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) revealed that most stalls in the coffee shop sustained damage due to the fire.

The police evacuated 18 residents from units on the second level of the block. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

SCDF shared via a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at about 2.40am on Tuesday (11 June).

The fire involved a coffee shop at the block, which responders extinguished using four water jets.

SCDF added that most of the stalls sustained damage from the fire. The rest of the coffee shop also had considerable heat and smoke damage.

Images posted to Facebook show SCDF officials putting out the fire which engulfed the entire coffee shop.

Another picture showed the aftermath of the fire and the charred remnants of the kopitiam.

In addition, images by 8world News revealed that the authorities had surrounded the coffee shop with a barricade.

In a subsequent report, Lianhe Zaobao revealed that nine stalls had “completely burned down”.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong was also spotted at the scene of the fire on Tuesday (11 June) afternoon engaging with affected hawkers.

18 residents evacuated from units

According to SCDF, the police evacuated 18 residents from units on the second level.

SCDF added that the fire likely originated from unattended cooking within one of the stalls.

As such, SCDF took the opportunity to urge the public to adhere to the following tips to prevent such fires:

Do not leave cooking unattended

Do not place flammable materials near heat sources

Keep stove and its surrounding area free from grease and oil stains

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.