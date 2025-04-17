Multi-vehicle collision on AYE involving Causeway Link buses sends 22 to hospital

Multi-vehicle collision involving 2 Causeway Link buses cause peak hour traffic

A massive multi-vehicle collision unfolded along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Thursday morning (17 April), sending 22 people to the hospital and causing chaos during peak hour traffic.

A video circulating on Facebook revealed the extent of the crash — with at least four vehicles, including two Causeway Link buses and several motorcycles, caught in the wreckage.

Causeway Link buses among vehicles involved in AYE pile-up

The 38-second clip posted on the 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 Facebook group shows the aftermath of the collision on the right-most lane of the AYE heading towards the Central Expressway (CTE), just before the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit.

In the footage, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer is seen directing traffic away from the scene as emergency responders rush to assist the injured.

At least two Causeway Link buses — typically used to ferry passengers between Singapore and Johor Bahru — were seen involved in the pile-up.

As the camera pans forward, a lorry and a van appear to have collided head-on.

Nearby, several motorcycles lie strewn across the road, with riders crouched beside them as SCDF personnel provide aid.

22 people conveyed to hospital

Speaking to MS News, the SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at around 7.55am.

A total of 22 individuals were conveyed to the hospital. Of those:

9 were sent to the National University Hospital

13 were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital

