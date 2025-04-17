Multi-vehicle collision on AYE involving Causeway Link buses sends 22 to hospital

A lorry and a van appeared to have collided head-on.

By - 17 Apr 2025, 6:12 pm

Multi-vehicle collision involving 2 Causeway Link buses cause peak hour traffic

A massive multi-vehicle collision unfolded along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Thursday morning (17 April), sending 22 people to the hospital and causing chaos during peak hour traffic.

A video circulating on Facebook revealed the extent of the crash — with at least four vehicles, including two Causeway Link buses and several motorcycles, caught in the wreckage.

Causeway Link buses among vehicles involved in AYE pile-up

The 38-second clip posted on the 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 Facebook group shows the aftermath of the collision on the right-most lane of the AYE heading towards the Central Expressway (CTE), just before the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit.

Source: 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 on Facebook

In the footage, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer is seen directing traffic away from the scene as emergency responders rush to assist the injured.

At least two Causeway Link buses — typically used to ferry passengers between Singapore and Johor Bahru — were seen involved in the pile-up.

Source: 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 on Facebook

As the camera pans forward, a lorry and a van appear to have collided head-on.

Source: 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 on Facebook

Nearby, several motorcycles lie strewn across the road, with riders crouched beside them as SCDF personnel provide aid.

Source: 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 on Facebook

22 people conveyed to hospital

Speaking to MS News, the SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at around 7.55am.

A total of 22 individuals were conveyed to the hospital. Of those:

  • 9 were sent to the National University Hospital
  • 13 were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital

Featured image adapted from 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 on Facebook.

