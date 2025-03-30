5 people sent to hospital after 5-vehicle chain collision on PIE, oldest victim aged 70

5-vehicle chain collision on PIE involved one taxi: SPF

Another multi-vehicle chain collision has taken place along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), this time involving five vehicles.

A video of the aftermath, posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook on Saturday (29 March), showed four cars and one taxi lined up in a row in the far-right lane.

5-vehicle collision on PIE apparently caused by a car stopping

In the clip, taken from a vehicle driving in the same direction but in lane 2, a yellow ComfortDelGro cab is seen travelling in lane 1.

However, it suddenly crashed into the back of a white car that had stopped behind a grey car.

This caused the car behind the taxi to collide with its rear, pushing the taxi forward and deeper into the car in front of it.

The taxi’s bonnet crumpled up due to this further collision.

5 people sent to the hospital after PIE 5-vehicle collision

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 3.30pm on Saturday (29 March).

It took place along the PIE towards Tuas before the Kallang Bahru exit, and involved four cars and a taxi.

Five people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

a 22-year-old female car passenger

a 70-year-old male taxi driver

his passengers, a 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman

a 27-year-old male car driver

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

3 more people suffered minor injuries

Additionally, three more people suffered minor injuries.

After being assessed, they declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

