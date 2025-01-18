4 people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle chain collision on PIE

7 cars reportedly involved in multi-vehicle chain collision on PIE

Another multi-vehicle chain collision has taken place in Singapore, this time on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

A video of the aftermath, posted on Facebook on Saturday (18 Jan), showed several cars lined up in a row, all smashed into one another.

Cars arranged neatly on PIE after multi-vehicle collision

Taken from a vehicle approaching from the other direction, the vehicles appeared to be neatly arranged in front of one another in the centre lane of the PIE.

They included a number of sedan cars and at least one van.

One of the vehicles also could’ve been a taxi.

Police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were also at the scene.

SCDF personnel could be seen transporting one person on a stretcher.

Seven vehicles reportedly involved, says eyewitness

The netizen who posted the video told 8world News that he saw the vehicles lined up in the direction towards Tuas, near the Adam Road exit, at about 4pm on Saturday.

He also said that seven vehicles were involved in the accident.

However, nine vehicles can be observed in the video besides the SCDF vehicles.

PIE multi-vehicle collision causes congestion till Toa Payoh exit

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) Traffic News account on X posted at 3.13pm that an accident had occurred after the Stevens Road exit on the PIE, the direction towards Tuas.

Motorists were advised to avoid Lane 2.

In a follow-up post at 3.42pm, it said the accident had caused congestion will the Toa Payoh exit.

The congestion persisted up till at least 4.07pm, with LTA additionally warning motorists to avoid other lanes as well.

Four people conveyed to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the accident at about 3.25pm on Saturday.

It occurred along the PIE in the direction towards Tuas, after the Stevens Road exit.

Four persons were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, it added.

