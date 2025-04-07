Jurong man rescues Kingfisher trapped in HDB corridor with bare hands, gets pecked during rescue mission

Man helps kingfisher escape Jurong HDB corridor, gets pecked on the hand

A man returning home from work didn’t expect to play wildlife rescuer — but that’s exactly what happened when he spotted a distressed kingfisher flapping around his HDB corridor in Jurong West.

The incident took place around 7.30pm on 25 March.

The resident, named Kai, shared with MS News that he noticed the bird stuck in the stairwell on the 10th floor, flying around frantically as it tried to find a way out.

The small, blue-feathered bird — later identified as a collared kingfisher — appeared visibly exhausted. A video shared by Kai showed it taking short breaks between its escape attempts, even perching on a resident’s slipper at one point.

It stood unmoving for some time, staring up at the nearby door.

However, when Kai approached, the kingfisher bolted onced again, seemingly in panic.

Despite this, Kai felt that he had to help the bird regain its freedom and went to move it.

He also wanted to check if the bird had sustained any injuries, and said he would’ve contacted animal welfare group ACRES if it had been hurt. Thankfully, it seemed physically fine.

Kai told MS News that the kingfisher reacted nervously to his attempts to grab it and tried to move away.

It ended up cornering itself next to an opening in the HDB block.

Kingfisher pecks his hand several times

Kai slowly moved his hand towards it, with the frightened bird responding by pecking at him.

He allowed it to do so, adding that if things had escalated and it pierced his skin, he was prepared to use a bucket instead.

However, he said it didn’t hurt and suggested to MS News that the kingfisher was still a juvenile without a fully developed beak.

After feeling its light pecks, Kai gently picked up the kingfisher.

He brought it to the nearby HDB opening and placed it at the railings.

Subsequently, it quickly flew off into the night.

Featured image adapted from Kai on Facebook.