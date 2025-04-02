Gardens by the Bay staff rescue waterhen chicks that fell into drain, reunites them with mother

Many praised the Gardens by the Bay staff for their rescue effort.

By - 2 Apr 2025, 12:26 pm

Waterhen chicks fall into drain, Gardens by the Bay team rescues them

Gardens by the Bay staff recently rescued several waterhen chicks that fell into a drain.

The tourist hotspot’s Facebook page uploaded a post regarding the incident on 28 March.

A white-breasted waterhen and its chicks were crossing a pavement in the Gardens.

Disaster struck when the chicks fell into a drain there, presumably having slipped through the gaps in the grate.

According to the post, the mother waterhen “hovered anxiously around the area” where its children had gotten trapped.

Gardens by the Bay staff noticed the incident and took action.

Using tools, they carefully lifted the drain grates, all while the mother waterhen lingered worriedly behind them.

The staff members successfully rescued the chicks and reunited them with their mother.

“Moments like these remind us of the importance of coexisting with wildlife and the dedication of our staff in caring for the biodiversity that calls Gardens by the Bay home,” the Gardens wrote.

MS News has reached out to Gardens by the Bay for a statement on the incident.

Gardens staff praised for the rescue

Many netizens praised the staff for their rescue efforts.

One user alleged having seen the incident on 27 March when passing by.

“[I] was wondering why a waterhen was wandering so close to a group of humans. Thankfully your staff saved the chicks.”

Another commenter praised the staff but suggested that Gardens by the Bay change the drain covers to prevent another incident.

