‘Jurassic World: The Experience’ coming to Gardens by the Bay, see dinosaurs like T. rex & more

‘Jurassic World: The Experience’ at Gardens by the Bay features animatronic dinosaurs & prehistoric plants

This is no April Fools’ joke: dinosaurs are coming to Singapore.

Starting 29 May, Gardens by the Bay will be home to ‘Jurassic World: The Experience’.

Those who love the ‘Jurassic’ film franchise are certainly in for a treat as iconic moments from the movies will be brought to life with cutting-edge animatronics and interactive exhibits.

Spot T. rex, Brachiosaurus & more

NEON and Universal Live Entertainment announced the exciting new attraction in a press release today (1 April).

The Cloud Forest, a cooled conservatory designed to replicate the cool, moist climate of high-elevation rainforests, will now play host to creatures that once ruled the Earth – in animatronic or sculpted form, at least.

First up, get ready to meet a pair of 8.5m-tall Brachiosauruses – one of the most iconic sights from the original ‘Jurassic Park’ movie, and still among the most beloved dinosaurs.

They’ll be hard to miss, especially with them standing proudly in front of a roaring waterfall.

As if that wasn’t enough to make your inner dino nerd squeal, there’s also a promised encounter with the one and only Tyrannosaurus rex.

Don’t worry, this one will be much more selfie-friendly than in the films, so there’s no need to brush up on your survival skills.

For a more hands-on experience, channel your inner palaeontologist at the baby dinosaur Petting Zoo, while a pair of Velociraptors engage in some serious aerial drama with a Pteranodon overhead.

Not all dinosaurs were massive, though – keep your eyes sharp for the small and sneaky Compsognathus, or “Compys”, lurking in the garden pathways.

Educational showcase on prehistoric ecosystems

Besides marvelling at the exhibits, visitors can also stroll through the ‘Evolution Walk’, an educational experience where they’ll learn about prehistoric plants that went extinct long before flowering plants, complete with detailed reconstructions.

In fact, the Cloud Forest itself is already home to over 50 plant species that co-existed with dinosaurs and have survived to this day.

For more information and to join the waitlist for exclusive offers and pre-sale tickets, visit the ‘Jurassic World: The Experience’ website.

Featured image courtesy of NEON.