Southeast Asia’s largest dinosaur park opens in Selangor with over 100 life-sized replicas of prehistoric creatures

Largest dinosaur park in Southeast Asia opens in Selangor for visitors & children to enjoy

If you’re looking for something to do for the upcoming June holidays with your children, look no further than the Dino Desert at Selangor.

The attraction is Southeast Asia’s largest dinosaur park with over 100 life-sized replicas, offering visitors an immersive and first-hand view into the world of Jurassic Park.

Monkeys Canopy Resort opened the park on Friday (25 May), alongside its two operational indoor theme parks.

Located in Sungai Long, Kajang in Selangor, Dino Desert is Southeast Asia’s largest dinosaur park, boasting 11 acres and 144 replicas of prehistoric creatures, according to Citizens Journal.

Its desert landscape offers an exciting route for park-goers to travel through as they stop by each of the different natural habitats, offering something to learn about the prehistoric creatures.

Dino Desert isn’t just like any ordinary theme park, though. The life-sized replicas within the habitats are animatronic, moving and emitting growls to make visitors feel like they’ve been transported to Jurassic Park itself.

The range of animatronics available is nothing to scoff at, either. For instance, there’s the menacing Tyrannosaurus Rex, designed to instil fear into the hearts of visitors who stop by to gaze upon it.

As for the faint of heart among us, replicas of the more subdued Triceratops and Brachiosaurus are more of a safe bet.

Do note that those visiting the park are advised to bring a hat and wear sunscreen to avoid heat exhaustion.

At nighttime, the park-going experience gets further elevated to a whole new level with the attraction’s ‘Aurora Night’, featuring fluorescent purple and yellow lights filling up all corners of the park.

Such breathtaking views promise a night to remember for those visiting the park with their families and loved ones.

Tickets available for booking

Tickets are now available for booking here. The prices for entry to Dino Desert are as follows:

RM55 (S$15.79) for adults aged 13 and above

RM45 (S$12.92) for children aged three to 12 years old

RM45 (S$12.92)for senior citizens aged 60 and above and people with disabilities (OKU)

Free entry for children aged two years old and below

For those interested, here’s how to get there:

Dino Desert

Address: Monkeys Canopy, Lot 683, Jalan Persiaran Sg Long Hill, Sungai Long, 43200 Cheras, Selangor

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

The park is under Monkeys Canopy Resort, which additionally offers dining and staycation options for tourists.

Having opened in 2023, the resort offers other park experiences. Its Conquer Indoor Extreme Park is for adrenaline junkies. The Escape Safari Playland also offers an interactive experience for young children eager to test out their skills on obstacle courses.

Monkeys Canopy Resort furthermore plans to expand in the future, possibly with a go-karting circuit.

