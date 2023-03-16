Harry Potter Tokyo Theme Park Opening In June With World’s Largest Souvenir Shop

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Harry Potter Theme Park To Open In Tokyo On 16 June

For those of you who never received your Hogwarts invitation, this will come as exciting news.

Come 16 June, a new Harry Potter theme park will open its magical doors in Japan — this time in the country’s capital, Tokyo.

The attraction will feature a Fantastic Beasts section, exclusive to Studio Tour Tokyo.

Advanced ticket sales for the theme park will start from 22 Mar.

Harry Potter Studio Tour Tokyo theme park opens soon

Warner Bros Studio Japan recently announced that it will soon open a new theme park in Tokyo on 16 June.

According to their website, the attraction will be based on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies.

The 90,000-square-meter facility will allow fans from all over the world to relive their childhoods through the immersive sets.

Explore immersive movie sets

Similar to its London counterpart, Warner Bros Studio Tour Tokyo will allow visitors to explore the iconic movie sets.

Visitors can behold the grandeur of the Hogwarts Great Hall and soak in the excitement of fresh beginnings at Platform 9 3/4.

Take in the multitude of stores along Diagon Alley and spot the iconic orange facade of Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes.

For the brave of heart, take a tour of the Forbidden Forest where Buckbeak, the majestic Hippogriff, awaits.

Exclusive to the Tokyo Studio Tour, however, is a set from the ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ movie.

A press release states that the set, titled ‘The Great Wizarding Express’, features an art deco train carriage modelled to match the movie’s era.

An interactive experience all around

Although the theme park recommends that you set aside three to four hours for your visit, there is really no set time limit.

However, should you get hungry along the way, there are several magical food options to choose from.

Enjoy some sweet treats from the stunning Chocolate Frog Café or feel like Professor Umbridge at Backlot Café’s Afternoon Tea.

When you’ve replenished your energy, take part in interactive activities that will make you feel like a real wizard.

Visitors can get a chance to ride a broomstick, appear in a moving portrait or be a part of the crowd at a Quidditch game.

Not forgetting, of course, shopping for magical trinkets at the largest Harry Potter shop in the world.

Tickets on sale from 22 Mar

NHK World Japan reported that the Harry Potter theme park is located where the old Toshimaen Amusement Park used to be.

Here’s how you can get there:



Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo

Address: 1-1-7 Kasugacho, Nerima ward, 179-0074 Tokyo

Opening Hours: 9.30am – 7.30pm daily

Nearest Station: Toshimaen Station

For those interested, mark your calendars for 22 Mar as that’s when tickets go on sale.

The ticket prices are as such:

Adult (Aged 18 and above): 6,300JPY (S$64)

Junior (Ages 12-17): 5,200JPY (S$52)

Child (Ages 4-11): 3800JPY (S$38)

Do note that ‘child’ and ‘junior’ visitors must be accompanied by an adult. Children under four years old can enter for free.

Once you’ve thought about who you’d like to go with, you can book your tickets here when the time comes.

Step into the wonderful wizarding world

Fans in Singapore no longer need to take a long-haul flight to London to get a sneak peek of the movie’s sets.

With the new theme park opening in Tokyo, you can already start planning your next holiday.

If you’re a Potterhead, you won’t want to miss this.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Warner Bros Studio Tour Tokyo.