‘3 corner contest always benefit PAP’: Sembawang GRC set for 3-way battle in GE2025, netizens say PAP has already won

Sembawang GRC is heating up ahead of GE2025, as signs point to a dramatic three-cornered contest between the People’s Action Party (PAP), the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), and the National Solidarity Party (NSP).

According to The Straits Times, all three parties appear to be gearing up for a full-on fight — making Sembawang one of the most closely watched battlegrounds in the upcoming election.

Sembawang GRC fight imminent as activities ramp up

On Saturday (6 Apr), the SDP officially unveiled its GRC team at a media event in Kampung Admiralty. Around the same time, the NSP was seen doing walkabouts in Woodlands, signalling its own intent to contest the GRC.

Meanwhile, the PAP team, led by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, was greeting residents at a family day carnival near Sun Plaza.

Speaking to the media at the event, Mr Ong confirmed what many residents had already begun to suspect — that a three-way showdown is imminent.

“This morning, Sembawang was a bustling place, with two political parties – plus PAP, three political parties – moving around,” he said.

He added that the upcoming contest gives voters “more choices in exercising their democratic right to vote”.

Netizens say 3-way fight may hand PAP win

Not all Singaporeans are convinced that more choice equals more competition.

Several netizens argued that a three-cornered fight would likely split the opposition vote, handing PAP a comfortable win.

Another joked that it wouldn’t be surprising if both opposition parties lost their deposits in a landslide defeat.

A Facebook user said that a three-way fight would result in a foregone conclusion, and that the PAP had already won even before the election.

Ong Ye Kung hints at new ‘seafront district’

Despite the political tension, PAP appears unfazed. Mr Ong made it clear that the PAP is sticking to its usual strategy: focusing on values, its track record, and future plans.

He highlighted previous infrastructure projects in the area, such as the Thomson-East Coast Line and the 25km Northern Explorer Loop, before teasing a new “seafront district” — a potential game-changer for the area once the Sembawang Shipyard relocates to Tuas.

“When (the shipyard) moves to Tuas, we have a whole new area – waterfront – to imagine how to transform Sembawang,” he said.

The current PAP team includes incumbents Vikram Nair, Poh Li San, and Mariam Jaafar, alongside new faces Gabriel Lam and Ng Shi Xuan, both introduced in March.

While Mr Ong didn’t officially confirm the slate, he hinted that those showing up at events would likely be contesting.

“I leave you to infer who will be on the slate for Sembawang GRC, as well as (Sembawang West) SMC,” he said.

SDP chief to run in Sembawang West SMC

Over at Sembawang West SMC, the SDP has confirmed that party chief Chee Soon Juan will be throwing his hat into the ring.

The newly carved SMC is currently held by PAP’s Poh Li San, but Dr Chee — a familiar face on the national stage — is hoping to make a splash after shifting from Bukit Batok.

Mr Ong told reporters that although Dr Chee is “a more well-known figure on the national stage, who moved from Bukit Batok to contest here”, he believes that the residents of Sembawang are fair and reasonable.

“They know who is the one who has been working for them all these years, and who is here because of (their party’s) political strategy,” he said.

