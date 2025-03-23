SDP chief Chee Soon Juan to contest newly carved out Sembawang West SMC, faces possible 3-way fight in GE2025

Chee Soon Juan to run in Sembawang West SMC in GE2025

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Chee Soon Juan has announced his candidacy for the newly formed Sembawang West Single-Member Constituency (SMC) in the upcoming 2025 General Election (GE2025).

Chee Soon Juan confirms Sembawang West bid during walkabout

According to The Straits Times (ST), Dr Chee revealed his intention to run on 23 Mar through flyers handed out to residents during a walkabout in the area.

“My decision to stand here is fuelled by a steadfast commitment to you and your family,” he wrote in the flyer, pledging his dedication to the community.

Dr Chee highlighted his past efforts in Bukit Batok SMC, saying he had “poured (his) energy, dedication and organisational competence into serving the residents” there before it was absorbed into the newly formed Jurong East-Bukit Batok Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Dr Chee first contested Bukit Batok SMC in the 2016 by-election, securing 38.8% of the vote. He made significant gains in the 2020 General Election, increasing his vote share to 45.2%.

With Bukit Batok SMC now dissolved, he is shifting his focus to Sembawang West, stating that he is ready to “bring the same passion to Sembawang West”.

“I believe that Sembawang West is not just a constituency, but a vibrant community full of promise – one that can shine as a beacon for all of Singapore,” wrote Dr Chee. NSP also keen on Sembawang West SMC

Dr Chee may face competition, as the National Solidarity Party (NSP) has also expressed interest in contesting Sembawang West SMC. The constituency was carved out from Sembawang GRC following the latest electoral boundary review.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who anchors Sembawang GRC, stated that the boundary changes were expected due to the significant population growth in the area, with more residents moving in over recent years.

It remains unclear whether incumbent Sembawang West MP Poh Li San will lead the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) campaign in the newly established SMC.

Currently, Sembawang GRC is represented by five MPs: Mr Ong, Ms Poh, Mr Vikram Nair, Dr Lim Wee Kiak, and Ms Mariam Jaafar. With the PAP yet to announce its candidate for Sembawang West, a potential three-way contest could be on the horizon for GE2025.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.