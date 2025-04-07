‘A lot of what PSP says sound nice’: PSP calls to reduce GST back to 7% & add more public holidays in 78-page election manifesto

PSP launches 78-page election manifesto with calls to cut GST, add holidays & ease cost of living

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has launched its 78-page election manifesto on Sunday (6 Apr), ahead of the upcoming General Election (GE).

Touting it as a roadmap for “a more compassionate and kinder Singapore”, the party revealed 60 policy proposals spanning everything from tax cuts to more affordable housing.

In a Facebook post showing an infographic of their policies, PSP spotlighted nine key priorities — including slashing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), introducing more public holidays, and ensuring housing affordability for all Singaporeans.

“PSP will not form the next Government,” the post admitted. However, if elected, PSP said it will “fight for such policies that will help Singaporeans cope with the cost of living, build a strong social safety net for Singaporeans, and improve the jobs and livelihoods of Singaporeans”.

PSP calls to reduce GST back to 7%

The manifesto is broken down into six headings:

Cost of Living

Housing

Jobs and Wages

Social Safety Net

Education

Governance

Right out of the gate, the document addresses the soaring cost of living since the last GE in 2020 — noting that the GST hike to 9% in January last year has only deepened the pinch for everyday Singaporeans.

The party reasserted its call to reverse the GST increase and bring it back down to 7%.

While they welcomed the Government’s pledge not to raise GST further until 2030, PSP argued that Singapore is in a strong enough fiscal position to undo the hike entirely.

They described GST as a “regressive tax” that affects the poor disproportionately, pointing out that everyone, both rich and poor, pays the same rate for essential goods and services.

“This fact remains unchanged,” they said. “Even if lower and middle-income Singaporeans receive cash support and utility rebates through the permanent GST Voucher scheme.”

They highlighted that Singapore is estimated to hold S$1.2 trillion in reserves — equivalent to 12 times the Government’s annual expenditure — and that the reserves are growing each year.

With such a robust financial buffer, PSP believes a GST cut is not just symbolic, but fiscally sustainable.

Netizens say PSP policies ‘sound nice’, but skepticism remains

While many Singaporeans welcomed the ambitious promises, reactions online were mixed, with netizens expressing doubts about whether the PSP can realistically deliver.

One said that “a lot of what PSP says sound nice, but when you look closer, there are quite a few holes”. They questioned how the party plans to balance the budget while simultaneously reducing GST and delivering affordable housing, healthcare, and welfare.

Another user said only a portion of the reserves should be touched, noting that Singapore must remain prepared for future emergencies like the Covid-19 pandemic.

“PSP is all about promising to give out money, but they never tell you how they are going to collect the money back from you,” one Facebook user said.

