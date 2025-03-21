PSP announces 6 new faces in Central Executive Committee, leadership positions to be confirmed

PSP announces 6 new faces in Central Executive Committee

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) unveiled its new 12-member Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Thursday (20 Mar).

As the party’s highest decision-making body, the CEC plays a key role in leadership and strategy.

Six members were newly elected, while six others retained their positions.

Among those re-elected were from PSP’s previous 14-member CEC. This includes founder and party chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa.

Members who were not re-elected include former assistant secretary-general Dr Ang Yong Guan, Lim Cher Hong, Nadarajah Loganathan and Jeffrey Khoo.

PSP’s CEC members are:

Tan Cheng Bock, 84 Leong Mun Wai, 65 Hazel Poa, 54 A’bas bin Kasmani, 71 Wendy Low, 48 Phang Yew Huat, 65 Anthony Neo, 57 (new) Joseph Wang, 68 (new) Samual Lim, 29 (new) S Nallakaruppan, 60 (new) Soh Zheng Long, 36 (new) Tee Kow Loke, 50 (new)

The CEC was elected by around 100 PSP cadres, from a pool of 24 nominees.

The committee may later opt to expand to 14 members, and will determine the party leadership positions subsequently.

The CEC will serve a two-year term until March 2027.

Hazel Poa & Leong Mun Wai potential candidates for PSP’s secretary-general

Mr Leong told the Straits Times (ST) that the announcement of the party’s leadership positions, including its secretary-general, will come at a later date.

Mr Leong and Ms Poa are seen as the two top contenders for the post.

Until this election, Ms Poa was PSP’s fourth secretary-general, while Mr Leong held the position in April 2023.

Should he return to the post, it would mark PSP’s fifth leadership change since its founding in 2019.

Mr Leong, Ms Poa and Dr Tan contested in West Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the 2020 General Election (GE). Their contest marked the narrowest loss to the People’s Action Party (PAP).

The PSP intends to contest multiple constituencies in the upcoming GE, including the new West Coast-Jurong West GRC, and Chua Chu Kang GRC.

