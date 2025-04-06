Man arrested for allegedly stealing S$1,670 worth of items from shops in Changi Airport

Man detained for alleged stealing at Changi Airport within 30 minutes of report

A 37-year-old Indian national has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than S$1,670 worth of items from multiple shops in Changi Airport.

The offences were committed on 23 March in the airport’s transit area, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Sunday (6 April).

Man stopped from departing S’pore after police alerted

On that day, a handbag was discovered to be missing from a shop in the transit area.

SPF was alerted, and officers from the Airport Police Division soon identified the suspect via ground enquiries and CCTV images.

He was detained and stopped from departing Singapore within 30 minutes of the report.

Man allegedly involved in stealing from 4 other Changi Airport shops

SPF said the man was believed to have been involved in several other cases of theft, according to preliminary investigations.

He allegedly struck at four other shops, stealing items such as watches, shirts, chocolates and accessories.

The alleged loot amounted to more than S$1,670, SPF added.

Man to be charged in court on 7 April

On Monday (7 April), he will be charged in court with the offence of theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to seven years and/or a fine.

SPF said it takes a serious view of shop theft cases, with offenders dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

The police will continue to work closely with stakeholders and the community to prevent and deter such cases, it added.

At least 5 reported thefts at Changi Airport this year

This is at least the fifth reported theft in Changi Airport this year, according to The Straits Times.

A woman was arrested on 15 March for allegedly stealing multiple bottles of perfume from two retail shops while transiting at Terminal 2.

On 31 March, an Australian woman was arrested more than two years after allegedly stealing a bottle of perfume worth S$248 from a duty-free store in Terminal 1.

