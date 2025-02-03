Man allegedly steals tie clip worth S$480 at Changi Airport, gets arrested after returning 5 days later

While passing through Changi Airport in transit, a male passenger allegedly swiped a tie clip worth S$480 from a shop.

He was arrested when he returned to the scene of the alleged crime five days later.

Tie clip found missing from shop at Changi Airport

In a media release on Monday (3 Feb), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted on 23 Jan to a case of shop theft at Terminal 2.

A retail shop in the transit area had found that a tie clip was missing.

CCTV footage was checked, revealing that a man had entered the shop and taken the tie clip, discreetly slipping it into his left pocket.

He then left without paying.

Man arrested when he returns to Changi Airport, tie clip found on him

While SPF identified the man as a 25-year-old Indian national, he had already left Singapore by that time.

However, on 28 Jan he returned to Changi Airport on transit.

He was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of shop theft, with the clip found in his possession.

Man will be charged in court on 4 Feb

The man will be charged in court on Tuesday (4 Feb), for the offence of theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to seven years and/or fined.

SPF takes a “serious view” of shop theft cases, it said, warning that offenders “will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law”.

It also added that it would continue to work closely with stakeholders and the community to prevent and deter cases of shop theft.

