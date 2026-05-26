1 person dead & another sent to hospital from Choa Chu Kang block, reportedly a former couple

Male half of former couple allegedly kills female, then jumps from Choa Chu Kang block

One person died while another was sent to the hospital on Tuesday (26 May) night after an incident at an HDB block in Choa Chu Kang.

They were reportedly a former couple, with the man allegedly killing the woman, then jumping from the block, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

1 pronounced dead at Choa Chu Kang block

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 8.55pm on 26 May.

One person was pronounced dead at Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2 by an SCDF paramedic.

Another person was conveyed to the National University Hospital.

Man allegedly stabbed woman before jumping

The individuals involved were reportedly a former couple in their 20s, according to Zaobao.

The man allegedly stabbed the woman at the 12th-floor lift lobby before jumping from the 18th floor.

However, he reportedly fell onto a garbage container filled with rubbish, and did not die on the spot but suffered serious injuries.

He was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state, leaving behind bloodstains and scattered trash at the scene.

Relatives of former couple break down at Choa Chu Kang block

Reporters also saw a man and a woman, believed to be relatives of the former couple, who rushed down to the block.

When they heard what happened, they were overcome with emotion and tears, with the woman almost fainting on the spot.

Police cordoned off the garbage collection area at the foot of the block as part of their investigations.

Also read: Man who allegedly slashed another man in Woodlands found dead at foot of block

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.