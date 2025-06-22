Man who allegedly slashed another man in Woodlands found dead at foot of block

Man slashed another man in Woodlands reportedly over relationship dispute

In a dramatic incident on Saturday (21 June) night, a man allegedly slashed another man in Woodlands and was later found dead at the foot of the block.

The scene of the bloody episode was Block 684A Woodlands Drive 73, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Blue tent seen at foot of Woodlands block

A reader told the paper that several police vehicles had been seen at the location.

Reporters later counted at least eight of them, with police cordoning off a large area.

A blue tent had also been set up at the foot of the block, near the letterboxes.

Not far from the body was a knife that had fallen onto a grass verge near the block.

Neighbours heard loud quarrel, then sound of man falling

A female resident said she heard a loud “bang” at about 7.30pm that night, and was told by neighbours that a man appeared to have fallen from the building.

Neighbours also said that they had heard a loud quarrel in a unit upstairs before the man fell.

The police and an ambulance arrived minutes later.

A fifth-floor resident said their family was having dinner when they also heard a commotion upstairs, then a man falling from the building.

Another resident said he saw a young man covered in blood being taken to an ambulance. He appeared to be bleeding profusely from being slashed.

However, he seemed to be conscious, with his life not in danger.

Deceased & man who was slashed believed to be in a relationship

Neighbours told the paper that a Chinese man lived with his mother in the unit.

A Malay man, who was not a resident, was reportedly a frequent visitor.

The deceased and the man who was slashed were believed to be in a relationship, according to Shin Min.

Deceased purportedly slashed man, then fell from Woodlands block

That night, the pair purportedly had a fierce argument that led to one of them slashing the other with a knife.

The alleged assailant then threw the knife out the window, ran out the door and fell to his death from the block.

The mother of the man who was slashed was also at home at the time, and is believed to have called the ambulance after witnessing her son being slashed.

33-year-old man allegedly slashed 31-year-old at Woodlands block: Police

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance from the block at about 7.40pm on 21 June.

According to preliminary investigations, a 33-year-old man and a 31-year-old man had been involved in a dispute inside a residential unit there, SPF added, noting:

The 33-year-old man allegedly injured the 31-year-old man with a knife and fled from the scene.

Man pronounced dead at scene, other man sent to hospital

Later, the 33-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block, SPF said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time as SPF, told MS News that the man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

As for the 31-year-old man, he was sent to the hospital in a conscious state. SCDF said he was conveyed to Woodlands Health Campus.

The police remained at the scene for more than four hours, leaving only at around midnight, reported Shin Min.

An officer was seen holding a large bag of evidence. The body was also taken away by a police hearse.

Police investigations are ongoing, SPF said, adding that the police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Also read: 20-year-old man found in pool of blood after slashing attack in Woodlands, 2 arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.