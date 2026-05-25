Diamond ring worth S$35K dropped in bus, returned to owner thanks to bus captain

SBS Transit bus captain finds diamond ring on floor of bus, hands it to supervisor

When Ms Clarissa Tan dropped a diamond ring worth S$35,000 on the bus, she may have thought it was gone forever.

However, it was returned to her thanks to the actions of the bus captain.

Woman loses diamond ring on bus service 10

Ms Tan lost the ring at around 10pm on 11 May, while she was taking bus service 10 after drinks with friends, according to a letter she wrote to The Straits Times Forum.

When she alighted along East Coast Road, she accidentally left it behind on the bus.

This was a heartbreaking loss as besides its monetary value, the diamond solitaire ring has sentimental value to her, she said.

Bus captain finds diamond ring while checking vehicle

Later, Senior Bus Captain Teo Lai Huat was checking the bus after parking it at Kent Ridge Terminal at the end of its route.

He does this after every journey to make sure nothing is left behind, he said in an SBS Transit Facebook post on Monday (25 May).

That’s when he found Ms Tan’s priceless ring, just lying casually on the floor.

As it was likely to be precious to its owner, Mr Teo reported it and handed it to his supervisor for safekeeping.

Woman bursts into tears after she gets back her ring

Ms Tan contacted SBS Transit the next morning, and her worry turned into relief and gratitude when she learnt that the ring had been found and returned to the office, she said.

When she collected the ring later, Mr Teo described her as so “overwhelmed” with emotion that she “burst into tears”, adding:

I could tell how much it meant to her.

Woman praises bus captain for his honesty

In her letter, Ms Tan praised and expressed appreciation to Mr Teo for his “honesty, kindness and professionalism”.

“Acts of integrity and honesty such as his deserve to be recognised and celebrated,” she said, as the incident served as a reminder that there are still “good and honourable people” around.

She hoped SBS Transit and the public will recognise the bus captain for his “exemplary conduct”, she also maintained, adding:

People like him make a real difference to the lives of others.

However, Mr Teo humbly stated that he merely did the “right thing” and just hoped that the ring was returned to its rightful owner as soon as possible.

Also read: SBS Transit bus captain finds wallet containing S$2.4K cash & work permit, returns them to distraught passenger

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Featured image adapted from SBS Transit on Facebook.