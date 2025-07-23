SBS Transit bus captain finds wallet containing S$2.4K cash & work permit, returns them to distraught passenger

SBS Transit bus captain returns wallet with cash and work permit

An SBS Transit bus captain recently won praise for his honesty after returning a wallet containing a large sum of cash and a work permit to its rightful owner.

The heartwarming incident involved bus captain Tan Chiy Ping, who was completing his shift for Service 138 at Ang Mo Kio Interchange when he came across the abandoned object.

According to SBS Transit in a Facebook post on Monday (21 July), Mr Tan was conducting his final bus inspection at the time.

Staff swiftly guides passenger to lost items

At the Passenger Service Office, a visibly distressed passenger had just reported his wallet, which contained S$2,400 in cash, missing.

This was when senior assistant interchange supervisor Nithyananthan Palne (Nathan) jumped in, promptly verifying the bus’ location with the Operations Control Centre.

He then escorted the passenger over, and together, they boarded the bus.

Money was meant for family back home

Nathan shared that the cash was meant for the passenger’s family back home, and he was overwhelmed with relief when his wallet was returned to him.

“He thanked us over and over again,” he added.

For Mr Tan, doing the right thing was second nature.

“It was the right thing to do,” he said.

“I’ve lost my wallet before, so I know exactly how it feels.”

SBS Transit lauded both gentlemen for their actions, calling it “integrity in action” and a reflection of the company’s values.

Netizens praise bus captain and staff for kind deed

Netizens also praised the pair for their honesty, with many commending them for their swift and kind actions.

A netizen felt that heroes like Mr Tan and Nathan “make a huge difference” in society.

Another commenter thanked the pair for going the “extra mile,” saying that SBS Transit should reward them for their efforts.

Earlier this year, another SBS Transit bus captain, Chen Long, went above and beyond to reunite a passenger with their lost backpack containing S$14,000 in cash.

He was later named the Monthly Bus Hero at the company’s annual CARES Award Ceremony held in May.

