Elderly S’pore bus captain wins hearts after helping old woman with loaded wheelchair alight bus

Elderly bus captain praised for helping old woman with wheelchair full of groceries alight bus

A simple yet touching moment on a Singapore bus has touched the hearts of netizens, after an elderly bus captain was seen going above and beyond to help a fellow senior with her wheelchair.

The wholesome scene, shared in a TikTok video by @kiranama3 on 19 July, captured the bus driver assisting an older woman whose wheelchair was packed with groceries.

Elderly bus captain helps senior woman with loaded wheelchair

In the clip, the woman could be seen standing beside her heavily loaded wheelchair, struggling slightly as she prepared to alight.

Without hesitation, the elderly bus captain — clad in a reflective vest and a Towner Transit uniform — stepped forward to help.

Calmly and patiently, he deployed the wheelchair ramp and guided the woman down the bus, ensuring she got off safely with all her belongings intact.

The touching scene was further amplified by the friendly conversation overheard between them.

Speaking in a Chinese dialect, the woman asked, “Working till late today?”

The bus captain replied, “No, ending my shift soon.”

Netizens praise bus captain for his kind act

The video quickly gained traction online, with many netizens praising the bus captain’s dedication, strength, and kind heart — especially given his own age.

One impressed netizen exclaimed: “This senior citizen bus captain is power!”

Another commenter pointed out that our public transport is “always the best”, but the experience in them is marred only by some “unreasonable” commuters.

Others expressed concern and sympathy, noting that both the elderly woman and the bus driver shouldn’t have to work or shop under such circumstances.

“Poor thing,” said one TikTok user.

Another noted how tough it must be for the woman to use her wheelchair as a shopping trolley.

This isn’t the first time Singapore’s bus captains have been praised for their compassion.

Just recently, two SBS Transit bus captains stopped their bus mid-route to help an elderly man who had fallen face-down on the pavement.

They immediately rushed over to assist the man, helping him sit upright, offering tissues and first aid, and even suggesting calling an ambulance.

A passenger who witnessed the incident later wrote in to commend both captains for their kindness and swift response.

