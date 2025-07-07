SBS Transit bus captains stop mid-journey to help elderly man who fell face-down on pavement

SBS Transit bus captains stop service to assist elderly man who fell, netizens call them ‘unsung heroes’

Two SBS Transit bus captains have won the hearts of Singaporeans after they stopped their bus mid-route to help an elderly man who had fallen face-down on the pavement.

Bus captains saw elderly man fall, rushed to help

According to an SBS Transit Facebook post on 6 July, the incident occurred on 18 April along Upper Serangoon Road.

Bus captain Lee Yee Ching was on duty with her mentee, Mr Liew Sang Wei, when they spotted an elderly man suddenly stumble and fall on the sidewalk.

Without hesitation, Ms Lee brought the bus to a safe stop and turned on the hazard lights. She informed passengers that there would be a brief delay as someone nearby needed urgent help.

The two bus captains immediately rushed over to assist the man, who had turned visibly pale and was bleeding from his lip.

They helped him sit upright, offered tissues and first aid, and even suggested calling an ambulance.

However, the elderly gentleman politely declined, saying he just wanted to contact his family.

Mindful of passengers waiting on board

While ensuring the elderly man was stable, Ms Lee remained mindful of the waiting passengers and made the decision to return to the bus to continue the journey.

Before doing so, she asked Mr Liew to stay with the man until help arrived.

Passengers onboard reportedly responded with empathy and understanding, even offering encouraging words as Ms Lee apologised for the delay.

Mr Liew accompanied the man to a nearby coffee shop, making sure he had a safe and comfortable place to wait for his family members.

Speaking about the experience, both bus captains said:

It wasn’t something we had to think twice about. You just help — because it’s the right thing to do.

SBS Transit & netizens praise bus captains

Passenger Huiying Poh, who witnessed the scene, later wrote in to commend both captains for their kindness and swift response.

SBS Transit also praised them in a post, highlighting how they exemplified the company’s CARES values.

“Sometimes, the most meaningful stops are the ones we don’t plan for,” the transport company wrote.

Facebook users flooded the post with praise, calling the bus captains “unsung heroes” who went above and beyond their duty.

One Facebook user thanked the bus captains and the passengers for being understanding. They also hoped that the elderly man had recovered since.

Another commenter noted that despite their tough jobs, the bus captains exhibited a “heart of gold and plenty of empathy”.

