SBS Transit captains who share similar names with celebrities honoured at CARES Award Ceremony

SBS Transit bus captains with ‘famous’ names honoured at annual CARES Awards Ceremony

Two SBS Transit bus captains stole the limelight at the company’s annual CARES Award Ceremony held last month, proving that heart and heroism can shine just as brightly as any celebrity.

In a Facebook post on Monday (23 Jun), SBS Transit highlighted two bus captains who were recognised for different aspects of their work.

Bus captain returns lost backpack with S$14,000

Bus captain Chen Long, who shares the same Chinese name as action star Jackie Chan, was named Monthly Bus Hero after his good deed made headlines.

He was driving a Service Number 58 bus when a passenger handed him a backpack that had been “left behind upon reaching the interchange”.

Inside the backpack was a staggering S$14,000 in cash. Instead of ignoring it or passing the buck, Mr Chen ensured the backpack was returned safely to its owner.

His honesty and swift actions earned the admiration of both passengers and colleagues alike.

Bus captain named Lee Siaw Long recognised for outstanding performance

Meanwhile, bus captain Lee Siaw Long (martial arts legend Bruce Lee’s namesake) was awarded the Quarterly CARES Award.

It wasn’t for a single moment of heroism though, but for consistently embodying excellence and teamwork on the job.

Commended by his colleagues, Mr Lee’s dedication to service and his collaborative spirit made him a standout candidate.

His recognition highlights the importance of everyday reliability and kindness in public transport.

The two outstanding individuals were among more than 140 staff members honoured at the CARES Award Ceremony.

The awards are part of SBS Transit’s ongoing commitment to its CARES culture — which stands for Caring, Adaptable, Reliable, Earth-friendly, and Safe & Secure.

SBS Transit also praised the bus captains, saying their actions show service excellence is a standard, not just a goal.

