‘It’s about doing the right thing’: SBS Transit bus captain returns backpack containing S$14,000 cash

SBS Transit Service Number 58 bus captain returns lost backpack with S$14,000 cash

A routine evening shift turned into an act of integrity and kindness for 42-year-old SBS Transit bus captain Chen Long when he went above and beyond to reunite a passenger with their lost backpack containing S$14,000 in cash.

According to SBS Transit’s Facebook post on Tuesday (4 Feb), Chen Long was driving a Service Number 58 bus when a passenger handed him a backpack that had been “left behind upon reaching the interchange”.

Chen Long promptly contacted the Operations Control Centre. Coincidentally, the owner of the backpack had reported it missing just 25 minutes earlier.

After completing his shift, Chen Long personally delivered the backpack to Bishan Bus Interchange, where staff members inspected its contents and discovered the large sum of money inside.

Money was meant for opening bank account

Staff at Bishan Interchange then reached out to the anxious owner, who had been waiting for news about her lost backpack.

The relieved passenger eventually reclaimed her backpack about half an hour later.

Expressing her gratitude, she said:

I was overjoyed to see everything intact! Deeply grateful to the staff who helped recover my belongings, and I wish the bus captain all the best in his work!

She later explained that she intended to use the money to open a bank account.

Reflecting on the incident, Chen Long said: “I can only imagine how worried the passenger must have been, so I’m happy I could return it. It’s about doing the right thing.”

SBS Transit commended Chen Long for his integrity, highlighting how his actions exemplify the company’s CARES culture — focusing on integrity, accountability, and exceptional service.

Also read: Envelope containing S$10K cash found on MRT, Harbourfront Station staff returns it to passenger

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SBS Transit on Facebook & Jpr03 on Canva. Picture on the left is for illustration purposes only.