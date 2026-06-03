S’pore woman says Ninja Van delivered birthday present to wrong unit, claims no response for weeks

Ninja Van allegedly delivers customer’s birthday present for niece to wrong unit

A woman in Singapore has expressed frustration after a birthday present for her niece was allegedly delivered to the wrong unit by Ninja Van, marking the third time such an error occurred.

Birthday present allegedly goes missing

In an email to MS News, J, a freelance piano teacher, shared that the parcel was meant to be a surprise birthday present for her niece.

“She needed a backpack for class, and I came across it on TikTok, so I bought it,” she recounted.

However, the surprise went awry when the package was reportedly left at the wrong unit on 13 May.

According to J, she discovered the mistake after seeing the delivery status at 6.05pm.

After searching around her unit’s level, she realised it had been delivered to the wrong unit in her block.

In an attempt to recover the parcel, she even personally visited the unit where it had been wrongly delivered at about 9pm.

Unfortunately, nobody answered the door, and the package was nowhere to be found.

“It really spoilt my niece’s birthday as she was looking forward to it,” she shared.

No proper response from Ninja Van

J said she subsequently contacted Ninja Van through multiple channels, including emails and enquiries.

She had hoped to receive assistance or an explanation regarding the delivery error.

However, she claimed that after more than two weeks, she had yet to receive a proper response.

J eventually cancelled the order, requested a refund, and purchased another item instead.

As the replacement item was on pre-order, she had to wait another 14 days to receive it.

“What I really wanted from Ninja Van was simply an explanation,” she said.

Customer questions why unit number was not verified

J expressed frustration about why the unit number was allegedly not verified properly before the parcel was marked as delivered.

More concerningly, she claimed that this was the third time her parcel had been delivered to the wrong unit by Ninja Van, with the earlier two instances happening in January.

She told MS News that the lack of communication from Ninja Van’s customer service was what frustrated her the most.

Disappointed by the experience, J advised other online shoppers to pay attention to the delivery company handling their purchases, especially for expensive items.

In response to MS News’ queries, Ninja Van said that the issue had been escalated to the relevant team for further investigation.

Also read: Amazon S’pore customer gives OTP to ‘delivery driver’, but S$1,499 laptop never arrives

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Featured image provided by MS News reader.