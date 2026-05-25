Cyclist sent to hospital after colliding with car in Woodlands, driver assisting police investigations

21-year-old male cyclist sent to hospital after colliding into side of car in Woodlands

A 21-year-old male cyclist was sent to the hospital on Sunday (24 May) after colliding with a car in Woodlands.

Dashcam footage of the accident posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the bicycle slamming into the side of the car

Car approaches Woodlands junction as traffic light turns green

The clip, which had a time stamp fn 4.59pm on 24 May, started when the car was approaching the cross junction in the centre lane, behind the camcar.

According to a recording taken from the front of the camcar, the traffic light had just turned green in their favour.

The camcar thus proceeds to move across the intersection.

However, the cyclist, who was travelling across the junction from the other road, slammed forcefully into the side of the car.

The impact caused him to be flung backwards and land on the road.

A part of his bicycle also seemingly became detached and was thrown into the air.

Cyclist sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5.05pm on 24 May.

It took place at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 8 and Woodlands Avenue 9, and involved a car and a bicycle.

A 21-year-old male cyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Woodlands Hospital.

Additionally, a 56-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Cyclist crashes into parked car in Serangoon & flees the scene after allegedly damaging it

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.