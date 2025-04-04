Australian woman arrested when she returns to S’pore 2 years after alleged theft at Changi Airport

Australian allegedly committed theft at duty-free store in Changi Airport transit area

An Australian woman has been arrested and charged two years after allegedly stealing from a store in Changi Airport.

In a news release on Thursday (3 April), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said she was nabbed after returning to Singapore.

On 23 March 2023, a bottle of perfume worth S$248 was discovered missing from The Shilla Duty-Free Perfume and Cosmetics Shop.

The store is located in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1.

SPF was alerted to a suspected case of shop theft. Officers from the Airport Police Division soon identified a 35-year-old woman via ground enquiries and CCTV images.

However, she had already left Singapore on a plane by this time.

Australian charged with theft in Changi Airport on 4 April

More than two years later on 31 March this year, the woman returned to Singapore.

This time, she was arrested for her suspected involvement in a case of shop theft.

She was charged in court on Friday (3 April) with the offence of theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, she faces a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

The Straits Times identified her as Raj Varsha. She is expected to plead guilty to the crime on 16 April.

Offenders to be dealt with even if they evade immediate detection

SPF said it takes “a serious view” of shop theft cases, with offenders “dealt with firmly in accordance with the law”.

Even if suspects manage to evade immediate detection, they will be held accountable, SPF added, noting:

The police will continue to work closely with stakeholders and the community to prevent and deter shop theft cases.

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport on Facebook and Google Maps.