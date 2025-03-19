Woman arrested for allegedly stealing bottles of perfume worth S$742 while transiting at Changi Airport

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing bottles of perfume worth S$742

A woman was arrested on Saturday (15 March) for allegedly stealing multiple bottles of perfume from two retail shops while transiting at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

According to The Straits Times (ST), footage from the Closed-circuit television (CCTV) showed the 28-year-old Indian national leaving a cosmetic shop without paying for two bottles of perfume.

Police were alerted and upon detaining her, they found six bottles of perfume in her possession, amounting to a total of S$742.

Staff discovers missing perfumes during stock check

The incident came to light when employees at the Shilla Duty Free Cosmetic Shop conducted a routine inventory check and noticed that two bottles of perfume were missing.

They immediately reported the discrepancy to a security officer, who quickly intercepted the suspect before she could leave Singapore.

When confronted, the woman initially handed over only one bottle of perfume. However, upon further inspection, three more bottles were found hidden in her belongings.

Woman had stolen perfumes from another shop

Further investigations revealed that the woman had also stolen two additional bottles from another retail shop in the terminal’s departure hall.

All stolen perfume bottles were eventually returned to their respective stores.

The woman is expected to be charged in court on 20 March. If convicted of theft, she could face up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both.

Authorities have since reiterated that shop theft is a serious offence, and perpetrators will face strict legal consequences.

Also read: S’pore tourists lose S$15K worth of designer bags & watches in Europe bus theft

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Now Boarding – Changi Airport and The Shilla Duty Free.