S’pore tourists lose S$15K worth of designer bags & watches in Europe bus theft

More than S$15,000 worth of designer bags & watches stolen from tour bus in Europe

A dream European getaway turned into a nightmare for five tourists when their tour bus became the target of theft in Milan, Italy last December.

One of the victims, 38-year-old Ms Huang, told Shin Min Daily News that she and her mother had joined an 11-day, nine-night tour organised by Singapore-based travel agency EU Holidays.

The package, priced at S$4,238 per person, ran from 13 to 23 Dec 2024 and included stops in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Italy.

There were 33 people in the tour group.

Saint Laurent & Fendi bags among stolen items

The incident occurred on the final night of the tour in Milan.

At around 9pm, the group left their tour bus to have dinner, leaving their belongings onboard.

Upon returning at approximately 9.45pm, Ms Huang discovered that the designer handbags she and her mother had recently purchased were missing.

Among the stolen items was a Saint Laurent handbag worth S$2,734.

Ms Huang recounted storing her new bags in a suitcase, which she placed in the overhead compartment.

“When I got back on the bus, I immediately realised the entire suitcase was gone,” she said. “I shouted: ‘My bag is missing!’ That’s when another passenger noticed their belongings were also stolen.”

Another victim, 52-year-old Ms Li, reported losing a Fendi handbag, a TAG Heuer watch, a Louis Vuitton wallet, €350 (S$490) in cash, earphones, a power bank, and other personal items.

Her losses exceeded S$9,000.

Travel agency allegedly denies responsibility

The victims claimed that after reporting the theft, the tour driver and guide inquired about the situation but said it was too late to take immediate action.

Instead, they suggested the group return to the hotel to rest and file a police report the following day.

Ms Huang and Ms Li later reached out to EU Holidays to seek accountability but were reportedly told that the agency would not be responsible for their losses.

This response left them deeply dissatisfied.

“We believe that since the theft occurred on a bus arranged by the travel agency, they have an obligation to address the issue,” they stated.

Questions raised over suspicious circumstances

The victims also highlighted several suspicious aspects of the incident.

They alleged that on the first day of the tour, the leader assured them that the bus was “the safest place” for storing their belongings and even suggested leaving items onboard.

Ms Huang further noted that upon arriving in Milan, the driver mentioned the bus doors were faulty — a detail she found “too coincidental”.

The driver also gave inconsistent statements.

“At first, he claimed he never left the bus,” Ms Huang said. “However, when we filed the police report the next day, he admitted to stepping away briefly.”

Adding to their suspicions, there were no signs of forced entry on the bus doors or windows, raising questions about how the theft occurred.

Travel agency responds to incident

In response, EU Holidays director Wong Yew Hoong clarified that the tour leader never told participants the bus was the safest place for valuables or encouraged leaving expensive items onboard.

He added that the agency’s pre-departure briefings clearly remind travellers that personal belongings are their responsibility.

“While the terms specify that individuals are accountable for their items, we are still doing our best to assist customers with claims to minimise their losses,” Mr Wong said.

Victims vow to seek compensation

Both Ms Huang and Ms Li remain determined to pursue compensation.

Ms Huang shared that her initial insurance claim was rejected but plans to appeal.

If discussions with the travel agency fail, she intends to file a claim with the Small Claims Tribunal.

Meanwhile, Ms Li urged other travellers to stay cautious, even on group tours.

“If we hadn’t trusted the tour leader’s advice, I would have kept my valuables with me,” she said. “If we were robbed on the street, I could accept that, but this happened because we followed instructions, thinking it was safe.”

“Don’t assume that group tours guarantee safety,” she warned.

