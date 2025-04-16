Man with special needs in M’sia poses as policeman & stages fake roadblocks, uniform seized by authorities

Man with special needs goes viral for dressing up as policeman & pretending to direct traffic in Malaysia

A man with special needs who went viral for dressing up as a policeman and staging fake roadblocks in Malaysia has been ordered by the real authorities to stop his activities.

Videos show the man, affectionately known as “Sergeant Alang”, wearing a police-style uniform and vest while directing traffic in the town of Meru, Klang.

While some members of the community were supportive of his efforts, others weren’t quite as amused.

According to a post by Facebook user Eone PSyco on Monday (14 April), complaints and pressure from the public prompted the police to take action against Sergeant Alang.

Police confiscate man’s uniform & gear

Eone PSyco, who described himself as Sergeant Alang’s “guardian”, said both of them were called to the police station earlier that day to provide a statement regarding a video that had recently gone viral.

He was referring to a clip that shows Sergeant Alang standing in the middle of a busy road, directing traffic and waving vehicles past as if conducting a real roadblock.

Towards the end of the clip, Sergeant Alang turns around, notices the person filming, and flashes a smile and a thumbs up before getting back to his ‘duties’.

The footage was shared across various accounts and social media platforms, racking up thousands of views, likes, and comments.

However, this may be the last time the public gets to witness Sergeant Alang’s traffic-directing efforts.

Eone PSyco said the police have confiscated Sergeant Alang’s uniform and gear, and he is now prohibited from wearing them or staging mock roadblocks in the future.

The public has also been urged to gently pull him aside if they ever see him directing traffic again.

“Don’t record videos and make them go viral to the point that the public pressures the police into taking action,” Eone PSyco wrote.

Man dreamt of becoming police officer

Eone PSyco also took the opportunity to apologise and thank those who had shown kindness to Sergeant Alang, whether by offering him food and drinks, or simply looking out for him.

“Sergeant Alang is a special needs individual,” he stated. “His dream was to become a police officer, but unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be.”

He explained that the police likely wouldn’t have intervened if no complaints had been made.

“But after pressure from a group of netizens, the police were forced to take action,” he added.

Looking ahead, Eone PSyco expressed hope that Sergeant Alang might take on a “new role”, quipping: “Maybe he’ll get promoted to detective next.”

