S$30K worth of jewellery missing after S’porean woman forgets them in Bangkok hotel room

Couple loses S$30,000 worth of jewellery after leaving them behind in Bangkok hotel room

A newlywed couple’s vacation at a five-star hotel in Thailand turned sour when they lost four pieces of jewellery worth around S$30,000.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, 41-year-old Mr Zheng (transliterated from Mandarin) shared that he and his wife stayed at the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok from 27 Oct to 2 Nov.

Half an hour after checking out, they realised his wife had accidentally left her Tiffany wedding ring, two diamond rings, and a bracelet in the room.

According to Stomp, she had forgotten to wear them before leaving as they were in a rush.

Hotel staff allegedly behaved suspiciously

The couple immediately notified the hotel, but strangely, the staff claimed that no jewellery could be found in the room.

Mr Zheng grew suspicious when the duty manager asked if his wife’s diamond rings were white, despite the couple never having described the jewellery’s features.

This made him wonder if the manager had seen the rings before, but she quickly explained that most diamond rings are white, which only made Mr Zheng feel like she was trying to divert the issue.

Their suspicions grew after reviewing the CCTV footage, which allegedly showed a bellboy looking directly at the camera before leaving their room.

“Normally, retrieving luggage is done quickly, but he lingered in the room for nearly two minutes,” Mr Zheng said.

Bellboy changds statement during police investigation

When Mrs Zheng questioned the bellboy, the bellboy claimed that by the time he had reached the bathroom, everything had already been cleared out.

This only deepened the couple’s suspicions.

“Why would he need to check the bathroom while retrieving luggage?” Mr Zheng wondered. “We had only just checked out — how could the bathroom have already been cleaned?”

After returning to Singapore, the couple asked their friends to report the incident to the local police.

The investigation revealed further inconsistencies in the bellboy’s account.

He allegedly claimed that he had neither spoken to Mrs Zheng nor entered the bathroom, despite CCTV footage clearly showing him going into the room with her, the duty manager, and the security supervisor after the incident.

In addition to its significant monetary value, Mr Zheng emphasised that he and his wife had recently married in September, making the lost jewellery of great sentimental importance to them.

Hotel aware of incident

A spokesperson for Marriott International told Shin Min Daily News that the group is aware of the incident and has contacted the affected guests.

“We take this matter very seriously and have conducted a thorough internal investigation to understand and resolve the issue,” the spokesperson said.

However, no further details could be provided due to confidentiality regarding the individuals involved.

