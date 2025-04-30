Bird Paradise successfully hatches first-ever kagu chick, invites public to name it

Bird Paradise hatches first-ever kagu chick, now seeking a name for it

Bird Paradise has made history by successfully hatching a kagu chick — a feat that’s “notoriously difficult” to achieve under human care.

And now, they need the public’s help to name it.

Mandai Wildlife Group shared the exciting news in a media release today (30 April), celebrating its achievement of becoming one of the few zoological institutions worldwide to successfully breed this endangered species.

The kagu, a flightless bird native to New Caledonia, is known for its monogamous nature and low reproductive rate, producing just one chick per year.

Both the mother and father share incubation duties and raise their chick together.

In 2023, a pair of kagus arrived at Bird Paradise from Yokohama Zoo.

To help the birds feel comfortable, keepers created a private, cosy space with plenty of nesting materials and dense shrubbery.

In 2024, the pair laid two eggs, but unfortunately, both failed to hatch.

Chick gets plush toy & cardboard box hiding spot

When the third kagu egg was laid, Bird Paradise staff carefully moved it to a hatcher for artificial incubation, ensuring they could control the temperature and humidity precisely for the chick’s development.

Soon enough, keepers spotted an external pip mark — a little puncture in the egg shell — signalling that the chick was ready to hatch.

On 1 March, the adorable kagu chick emerged, weighing just 36g.

To keep the tiny bird warm, it was housed in a doughnut-shaped chick guard, providing the perfect little snuggle spot.

To help the shy little one feel at ease, the keepers added a cardboard box in its nursery brooder, providing the perfect hideaway.

And for extra comfort, a plush toy resembling a large kagu bird was introduced, offering some companionship.

Anaïs Tritto, Assistant Vice President of Animal Care at Mandai Wildlife Group, described the moment as “incredibly special” for the team.

“For a species as rare and challenging to breed in managed care, every successful hatch represents both a scientific achievement and a source of hope,” she said.

Only 500 to 1,000 kagu birds are estimated to remain in the wild.

Public to vote on name for kagu chick

In addition to enjoying its meals, the new kagu chick spends supervised time in the sun for its daily dose of vitamin D and gets weighed every day.

By Day 12, it had grown to 118g, standing proudly in a basket.

As of 30 April, it now weighs a healthy 630g.

Keepers also measure the chick’s height daily using a 12-inch (30cm) ruler — which the chick outgrew by Day 30.

Once the chick gains independence later this year, it will be introduced to an aviary at the Winged Sanctuary.

Now, Mandai Wildlife Group is inviting the public to help name this special little bird.

There are three names to choose from:

Kiara , meaning “bright”, to reflect its star status at Bird Paradise

, meaning “bright”, to reflect its star status at Bird Paradise Kenza , meaning “treasure”, symbolising how rare and precious it is

, meaning “treasure”, symbolising how rare and precious it is Kacey, meaning “watchful”, inspired by its curious nature and keen observation of its keepers

To cast your vote, simply comment with your preferred name on Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s Facebook or Instagram pages. The name with the most votes by 10 May will be the winner.

Also read: Bird Paradise S’pore welcomes 3 new penguins, including 2 chicks

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group.