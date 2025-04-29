‘Gan Kim Yong cares deeply’: Ho Ching lauds former Health Minister’s efforts to help rare disease patients

Ho Ching pays tribute to Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong’s leadership as Health Minister

Ho Ching, wife of Senior Minister (SM) Lee Hsien Loong, recently took to Facebook to share a tribute to Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong, highlighting how his achievements as Minister for Health reflected his dedication and character.

“Gan Kim Yong cares deeply,” she wrote on Monday (28 April), praising Mr Gan’s persistence and determination in finding sustainable ways to support patients with rare diseases, even amid resource constraints.

Mr Gan, who is part of the People’s Action Party (PAP) team contesting Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the upcoming general election (GE2025), served as Health Minister from 2011 to 2021.

Set up fund to help people suffering from rare diseases

In her post, Madam Ho described how, despite the Ministry of Health’s limited resources and the need to prioritise spending, Mr Gan sought ways to help those with rare diseases instead of turning them away.

“It was difficult [because] the costs would be high and would be better prioritised for other healthcare needs that cover more [people],” she wrote.

Rather than “doing nothing”, she said, Mr Gan “went around to lobby the community to step forward”, enabling him to justify a three-to-one government matching scheme to support a new philanthropic initiative.

His efforts culminated in the launch of the Rare Disease Fund, which initially supported patients with four rare conditions before later expanding to cover a fifth.

The fund, Madam Ho noted, focuses on rare diseases where treatment is available to enable patients to lead normal lives with a normal lifespan, except for the lifelong burden of costs.

Through a combination of private donations and government matching, an initial S$25 million grew to S$100 million, helping to ensure the fund’s sustainability.

Leading quietly without seeking credit

Madam Ho went on to praise Mr Gan’s quiet persistence in making the fund a reality, saying he “cared enough to push and push” despite being constrained by what the Ministry could officially support.

She also highlighted his leadership style, noting that he “didn’t go out to claim credit” or “thump his chest about not enough being done”, but worked “tenaciously and quietly to find a solution that can be sustained and managed well”.

This is a good man that I respect a lot [because] he cares enough to try this way and that to find solutions that can make lives better.

Netizens share their impressions of Gan Kim Yong

Madam Ho’s post quickly drew more than 200 comments, with many netizens echoing her positive sentiments about Mr Gan.

One commenter praised Mr Gan’s work in Chua Chu Kang (CCK) GRC, noting that he was often seen mingling with residents at coffee shops and markets.

They also appreciated learning about his role in setting up the Rare Disease Fund, calling it an example of how the government gets things done “without blowing the trumpet”.

Another commenter summed Mr Gan up as “kind, compassionate, and dedicated”.

A CCK resident expressed sadness at losing Mr Gan to another GRC, sharing that as their Member of Parliament (MP), he would respond promptly to requests and feedback even while juggling his ministerial responsibilities.

Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng also shared Madam Ho’s post, calling Mr Gan a “blessing to Singapore” and adding that the Rare Disease Fund was just one example that reflected the kind of man and leader he is.

