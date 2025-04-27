Gan Kim Yong parodies viral ‘look left, look right’ song by PPP candidate Samuel Lee, netizens approve of it

Gan Kim Yong shares his version of viral ‘look left, look right’ song

As the campaign season heats up for the General Election (GE2025), People Action Party’s (PAP) Gan Kim Yong delighted netizens by jumping on the viral bandwagon by parodying the catchy “look left, look right” song — originally made famous by People’s Power Party (PPP) candidate Samuel Lee.

Mr Lee first performed his version at the PPP press conference on 22 Apr. He replaced the original lyrics of Malaysian singer Ah-Niu’s song that goes “I search and search for a warm embrace. Is that too much to ask?” with his own, singing:

I look left, look right, look left, look right, for a career path. Is this too much to ask?

Gan Kim Yong’s take on ‘look left, look right’ song sends netizens into stitches

On Sunday (27 Apr), Mr Gan posted a cheeky Instagram reel showing off his take on the viral tune — but with a political and election-themed twist.

In the video, Mr Gan said:

I look up to grow our economy. I look down to keep our household costs low.

Mr Gan continued: “I look ahead to prepare for the future, and I look back to make sure no one is left behind. I am Gan Kim Yong.”

The clip then cuts to a flashback of a Covid-19 era press conference, where Mr Gan is seen glancing at then-Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong during a Multi-Ministry Taskforce briefing.

All the while, Ah-Niu’s 對面的女孩看過來 plays cheekily in the background. The caption accompanying the reel reads:

While I sometimes look right at my colleague, I always look out for Singapore’s future.

Netizens applaud Gan Kim Yong’s sense of humour

Netizens were quick to show their love for the video. One netizen applauded Mr Gan’s effort, saying that the video was “epic”.

Another commenter tagged Mr Gan in his comment, stating that he “approves the message”.

A Chua Chu Kang (CCK) resident even took the opportunity to thank Mr Gan for his contributions to the area, wishing him the best for his upcoming contest in Punggol.

Mr Gan isn’t the only one putting his spin on the viral sensation. An AI-generated electronic remix of Mr Lee’s original performance has already racked up more than 9,000 likes and 300,000 views on TikTok.

@paulcoach Look Left Look Right using AI #lookleftlookright #保羅老師 #paulaigc #aigc #paulcoach [Verse 1] I look left, look right, look left, look right, for a career path — is this a request too high? [Chorus] They say study hard, then fly, but the rent says otherwise. My dreams shrink to survive, while the cost keeps climbing high. [Bridge] Is it too much to ask, for more than just gettin’ by? I look left, look right — but no clear path in sight. ♬ original sound – RateMyMp – RateMyMp

Popular Instagram account Yeolo, which boasts over 90,000 followers, has also jumped onto the trend, sharing memes featuring Mr Lee’s clip with captions like: “Me asking my boss for a raise” and “Me checking LinkedIn at work”.

Mr Gan will be contesting Punggol GRC alongside:

Janil Puthucheary

Sun Xueling

Yeo Wan Ling

The PAP team will be up against the Workers’ Party’s team of candidates, which comprises:

Alexis Dang

Harpreet Singh

Jackson Au

Siti Alia Binte Abdul Rahim Mattar

Featured image adapted from Gan Kim Yong on Instagram & sgprimememesters on TikTok.