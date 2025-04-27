PPP candidate Samuel Lee apologises & bows for road rage incident, Goh Meng Seng stands by him

Samuel Lee bows in apology for road rage incident, PPP said it will support him

People’s Power Party (PPP) candidate Samuel Lee has apologised for his recently surfaced involvement in a road rage incident.

On 25 April, the 33-year-old entered the spotlight when Shin Min Daily News identified him as a driver involved in a road rage incident.

At Lorong 4 Toa Payoh on 2 Feb 2022, Mr Lee failed to give way to a food delivery rider while driving a red Mercedes.

After the rider angrily yelled at him, Mr Lee accelerated his car twice at the victim, knocking down a metal gate in the process.

Lee bows in apology for incident

At a doorstop in Ang Mo Kio on 26 April, the candidate addressed the media about the issue directly.

“You know who you are, this delivery rider, it’s time for me to apologise for my misunderstanding back then,” he said.

“I sincerely do wish you well in your life moving forward,” Mr Lee then bowed in apology.

He stated that he had already informed PPP chief Goh Meng Seng of the conviction and acknowledged it as a disadvantage in his candidacy.

Mr Lee worried that it would affect the party’s image.

However, Mr Goh gave encouragement and told him to use the incident as a lesson.

Speaking to the press at the same doorstop, Mr Goh said he did not think the crime was major enough to warrant a public declaration.

Mr Lee also ignored negative online comments about it, claiming that it was a minority. He humorously claimed that no one was actually “throwing eggs” at his face in public.

When queried on what he would do if “eggs” did get thrown at his face, Mr Lee said he would wipe it with a tissue.

“That’s right, just wipe it off and walk away,” Mr Goh agreed, laughing.

Mr Lee had previously gone viral for his singing “skills”. When queried about it at the doorstop, he declined to comment.

PPP says Samuel Lee has taken responsibility for his actions

Derrick Sim, PPP chairman, took the mic to speak on behalf of the party. He affirmed that they already knew of his past record but assessed Mr Lee as a responsible person.

PPP also wrote a Facebook post in support of Mr Lee, stating that he was remorseful and had taken full responsibility for his actions.

“The Party believes strongly in rehabilitation and second chances.”

After being convicted of two charges of reckless endangerment, Lee appeared in court on 20 June 2024 and pleaded for leniency. He requested a short-term detention.

However, the judge stated that Lee persistently cast blame on everyone else, including the victim and the police, as reported by Shin Min Daily Nerws.

Due to an alleged lack of remorse displayed, the judge denied his request and sentenced him to six weeks in jail, alongside revoking his driver’s licence for six months.

Also read: PPP’s Samuel Lee previously jailed 6 weeks for road rage confrontation with delivery rider

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Goh Meng Seng People’s Power Party on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.