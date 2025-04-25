PPP’s Samuel Lee previously jailed 6 weeks for road rage confrontation with delivery rider

PPP’s Samuel Lee jailed 6 weeks in 2024 for road rage incident in Toa Payoh

People’s Power Party (PPP) candidate Samuel Lee has been in the spotlight recently, particularly after a video of him singing went viral.

In a report on Friday (25 April), Shin Min Daily News identified Lee as the driver of a red Mercedes involved in a road rage incident in 2022.

Lee was later convicted of two charges of reckless endangerment and sentenced to six weeks in jail.

Delivery rider narrowly avoids being hit — twice

The incident took place on 2 Feb 2022 along Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, near the Victory Family Centre support centre.

Lee, driving a red Mercedes, failed to give way to a food delivery rider riding an e-bike.

As a result, the vehicle nearly collided with the rider, who was delivering food at the time.

The delivery rider became angry and followed Lee, shouting and cursing.

However, Lee did not exit his vehicle to confront the rider and instead called the police.

While waiting for the police to arrive, the rider continued shouting, which escalated Lee’s frustration.

In an attempt to intimidate the rider, Lee allegedly reversed his vehicle and then accelerated toward him. Fortunately, the rider was able to dodge the vehicle.

Lee then reversed once more and drove at the rider a second time. Again, the rider successfully avoided being hit.

Though the rider was not struck, Lee caused a metal gate at the Victory Family Centre to be knocked down during the incident.

Pleaded for a shorter sentence, but judge denied request

Lee appeared in court on 20 June 2024, unrepresented by a lawyer.

He requested a short-term detention sentence.

However, the judge noted that Lee remained unremorseful throughout the proceedings, continually blaming others while denying his actions.

As a result, the judge did not consider a short-term detention as a viable option.

Lee was ultimately sentenced to six weeks in jail, and his driver’s licence was revoked for six months.

MS News has reached out to PPP for a statement.

Also read: PPP to contest in Tampines & Ang Mo Kio GRCs for GE2025, raising potential 4-cornered fight

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from People’s Power Party on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.