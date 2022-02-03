Mercedes Driver Knocks Into Toa Payoh Church Gate On 2 Feb

While it’s easy to get triggered while driving, Singaporeans were reminded not long ago that road rage is never the way to resolve issues.

However, when disagreements occur, it’s easier said than done.

On Wednesday (2 Feb), a driver allegedly knocked down the gates of a church in Toa Payoh after getting into a dispute with a food delivery rider.

A 30-year-old driver has since been arrested. Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Mercedes driver knocks down Toa Payoh church gate after dispute

According to Shin Min Daily News, the gates of Victory Family Centre – a church in Toa Payoh – was brought down by a red Mercedes at around 2pm on 2 Feb.

The incident was believed to have started when a food delivery rider attempted to cross a nearby zebra crossing. At the same time, the Mercedes approached the scene.

Both parties allegedly refused to give way, and an altercation soon ensued.

Recounting the incident, the delivery rider said the car lunged forward without warning as both were arguing.

While he managed to siam in time, the car collided with the church’s gates.

After knocking down the gates, the car reportedly reversed and hit the rider’s bike, narrowly missing the latter.

The commotion prompted members of the public to inform the police.

30-year-old driver arrested

In response to Shin Min Daily’s queries, the police confirmed they arrested a 30-year-old driver in relation to the incident.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes in question, a private-hire vehicle, sustained scratches to its front. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Keep calm & have discussions rationally

Arguments happen on the road when people become reckless and impatient. In this case, we weren’t entirely sure if the gate was hit intentionally or by mistake.

But it doesn’t discount the fact that the impact was dangerous, and someone could’ve been seriously injured.

Be level-headed and keep our cool—we’re sure disputes can be settled without untoward incidents when both parties have rational discussions.

