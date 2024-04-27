Man shows respect before ‘stealing’ fruit from altar along HDB corridor

Man shows respect before taking fruit from altar

At some point in our lives, we have all been told that stealing is wrong.

However, a video of an unusual theft from 2022 won over the hearts of many Facebook users.

CCTV footage showed a man paying respect before ‘stealing’ a fruit from an altar along an HDB corridor.

Netizens praised the man for being respectful despite taking what was not his.

Man ‘steals’ fruit from altar

On Thursday (25 April), a member of the Complaint Singapore Facebook page shared a video of the heartwarming ‘theft’ with the caption “Blessing with stealing”.

The clip can be traced back to 2022, as indicated by the timestamp at the top of the video.

In the video, a man in a turquoise shirt can be seen walking along an HDB corridor before stopping at a small altar.

He reaches over to grab what appears to be a fruit, raising it to his lips as a sign of respect.

He returns minutes later, this time placing his hands together and praying to the altar before taking more fruits.

It is unclear why the man decided to ‘steal’ the fruits in the first place.

Man praised for showing respect

After watching the video, many Facebook users commended the man for showing respect before taking the altar’s fruit.

Others pointed out that the man did a good deed by not wasting the fruit.

Overall, many Singaporeans agreed that they would have helped the man, and he should not feel guilty about his actions.

It’s safe to say, the man has earned the respect of many Singaporeans.

