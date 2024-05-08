Mother in India throws 6-year-old son into crocodile-infested river, body found with arm missing

Mother throws son into crocodile-infested river in India

A man and woman have been arrested after their six-year-old son was allegedly killed by a crocodile in a canal in India.

The woman had allegedly thrown the young boy into a canal that directly leads to a crocodile-infested river.

Local police discovered the boy’s body the following morning covered in bite marks, with his right hand bitten off.

Father wanted to ‘throw the child away’

According to India Today, the incident occurred in Karnataka, India, at around 9pm on Saturday (4 May).

Savitri and her husband Ravi Kumar lived in a local village with their two sons, aged two and six.

Times of India also reported that the couple had frequent arguments about their six-year-old son’s hearing and speech impairment, with Ravi suggesting to “throw the child away” on several occasions.

After another heated fight, Savitri had allegedly tossed her son in the nearby canal which connects to the Kali River, a waterway filled with crocodiles.

Neighbors who heard of the incident immediately alerted the local police.

Boy allegedly attacked by crocodile

After hours of searching in the dark of night, Times of India reported that the police were unable to locate the missing six-year-old boy.

On Sunday (5 May) morning, the police search team returned to the canal and found the body of the deceased boy.

The boy sustained severe injuries and bite marks across his body, with his right hand bitten off.

A police officer on the scene concluded that the boy had been attacked by a crocodile.

Savitri and Ravi were arrested for murder and abetment shortly after their son’s body was discovered.

According to India Today, the couple appeared in court and were confined to 14-day judicial custody.

Savitri later told reporters that her husband was to blame for their son’s death after repeatedly telling her to “let the child die”.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

